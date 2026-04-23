A Nigerian man has reacted to a viral video about a solar permit fee in Lagos, expressing concern over its impact on tenants

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Lagos State Government clarified that the permit fee applied only to residents of government-owned social housing estates

The man warned that landlords might exploit the policy by introducing additional charges, sparking reactions online

A Nigerian man has gotten many talking online after reacting to a viral video showing a resident complaining about a solar power permit fee in his apartment in Lagos.

The man, identified on X as @Dontee_, expressed concern over the potential impact of such charges on tenants, especially in a city already facing high housing costs.

A Nigerian man shares his concern over the trending solar panel permit debate. Photo credit: @dontee_/X, KangeStudio/Getty Images

Source: UGC

His reaction followed an earlier clarification by the Lagos State Government regarding reports of a solar installation permit fee.

Lagos Government clarifies solar permit policy

The clarification was issued by Wale Ajetunmobi, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

According to the statement, the government does not charge all residents in Lagos a fee to install solar power systems in their homes, contrary to claims circulating in the viral video.

He explained that the permit fee applies only to residents of government-owned social housing estates, not to private property owners or tenants across the state.

Man speaks concerning solar panel permit

Reacting to the development, @Dontee_ warned that the policy could have unintended consequences if not properly managed.

A Nigerian man shares his concerns over the solar panel permit fee imposed on many residents of Lagos. Photo credit: FurPhoto, Studiomax/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

According to him, because of this, landlords, especially in Lagos State, may start charging tenants.

In his words:

“This is dangerous because landlords will soon start charging tenants for solar permit and it will worsen the current rent crisis in the state."

See his X post below:

Nigerians react to solar panel permit debate

The issue has since generated reactions online, with many Nigerians expressing concern about rising living costs and the growing shift toward alternative energy sources due to unstable electricity supply. Some of the comments are below.

@fimiletoks said:

"But you can create holes in my roof. If you leave and remove your solar panels, who will fix the roof?"

@yojora said:

"Some landlords already do this sef."

@RealSeanCurtis said:

"FYI, some landlords don’t accept you having ur panels on the roof.

I have two experiences where my tenants did solar. One roof was ok absestos, it was breaking when climbing. They fixed it but didn’t when exiting. The second left the holder but roof leaks."

@GideonOLUDAYOMI said:

"Exactly my thought when I saw the news.... Lagos where people don't sleep on opportunities? This is just a subtle go ahead."

@TayoOdutuyo said:

"Only “tenants in social housing estates owned by the Lagos State Government” are required to get it before installing.

Greediness is what will make other landlords start charging for it."

Businesswoman installs solar, shares amount

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman who runs a herbal medicine business danced and celebrated as she finally installed solar electricity at her plaza.

She showed off the panels, batteries, and inverters she bought for the installation of the solar electricity system.

The excited woman shared the receipt showing how much she spent on all the materials she used for the installation.

Source: Legit.ng