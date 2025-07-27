Nigeria’s political landscape shifted as a wave of prominent defectors gravitated towards the ADC, signaling a bold opposition front ahead of the 2027 election in the country

With high-profile departures from APC and PDP, including key figures from late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, the ADC emerged as a magnet for some politicians

As whispers of more defections swirled, insiders say the coalition is poised to reshape the nation’s power dynamics in what could be the most consequential election in recent memory

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The recent adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by top political figures ahead of the 2027 election in Nigeria has made the platform a notable opposition force aimed at unseating the incumbent president, Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng reports that the ADC coalition platform continues to attract prominent politicians from across major political parties: the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP).

A coalition of opposition forces formally adopts the ADC as its platform to challenge the ruling APC in the 2027 election. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The group appears to be united in its bid to oust the ruling APC, which came to power via a similar strategy in 2015.

While some opposition figures have officially joined the ADC party, others have expressed their readiness to support efforts aimed at unseating the ruling President Tinubu-led APC government, but are not immediately interested in leaving their current party.

Former NASS members at coalition unveiling

Amid moves by the coalition to solidify its structure, influential former national assembly (NASS) members who have confirmed their involvement in the movement include:

1) Senator David Mark

Mark is a retired Nigerian army brigadier general and politician. He served as the 12th president of the Nigerian senate from 2007 to 2015 and was the senator for Benue South senatorial district from 1999 to 2019.

The 77-year-old is the interim national chairman of the ADC, which he joined after his resignation from the PDP in 2025.

2) Dino Melaye

Melaye is a Nigerian lawyer and politician, a former senator and a member of the 8th Nigerian national assembly who represented Kogi West senatorial district. He is from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu local government area (LGA) of Kogi state.

Apart from being an ex-senator, Melaye is a one-time member of the house of representatives.

Melaye's video at the coalition unveiling can be watched below:

The estranged PDP member was the announcer at the ADC coalition unveiling.

3) Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

Baba-Ahmed is a Nigerian politician, economist, and educational investor. He is the founder of Baze University and a former senator representing the Kaduna North senatorial district in 2011. He also represented Zaria in the house of representatives from 2003 to 2007. A member of the LP, Baba-Ahmed was the vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, alongside Peter Obi.

Peter Obi’s 2023 running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed says he would not sleepwalk into the ADC coalition ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credits: @dattibabaahmed, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Although Baba-Ahmed attended the ADC coalition unveiling on July 2, 2025, he later said he is yet to be convinced to leave the LP.

4) Ishaku Elisha Abbo

Ishaku Abbo was the federal lawmaker representing Adamawa North senatorial district in Adamawa state at the 10th national assembly, until his removal by the appeal court on October 16, 2023.

Earlier in July, the former senator described the adoption of the ADC as a ‘marriage of convenience,’ stressing that the alliance is driven by national interest ahead of the 2027 general elections.

5) Gabriel Suswam

Political veteran Suswam is a former governor of Benue state, northcentral Nigeria.

The 60-year-old represented Benue North-East senatorial district in the 9th national assembly.

Suswam declared in June that the coalition will be the platform to beat, adding that the APC should be worried.

He said:

“There is no Nigerian that is not affected by the economic policies of this administration, and so and so I believe that the coalition will be the party to beat, and so if I am in the ruling party, I should be worried about it."

How to become a member of ADC coalition

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ADC introduced a digital process for Nigerians interested in joining the political party, allowing membership registration to be completed entirely online.

By visiting https://www.adc.org.ng/membership, users can fill out a form and await confirmation of their registration status.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng