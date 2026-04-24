President Bola Tinubu has rejected calls from Senate leaders for automatic return tickets for APC legislators ahead of the 2027 elections, instead empowering governors to oversee candidate selection

His decision has sparked unease among lawmakers, particularly those with strained ties to their state governors

The APC has now released a revised timetable for primaries, reinforcing Tinubu’s stance that performance, not incumbency, will determine re-election chances

President Bola Tinubu has turned down lobbying efforts by Senate leaders seeking automatic return tickets for sitting legislators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Instead, he reaffirmed the authority of state governors to oversee candidate selection in their respective states, according to The PUNCH.

Tinubu rejects automatic APC tickets, empowering governors to lead candidate selection for 2027 elections. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

According to PUNCH, the decision was made during a closed-door meeting with Senate leadership at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Tinubu emphasised that governors remain the leaders of the party in their states and must have a say in who gets the ticket.

Anxiety among lawmakers

This stance has heightened concerns among federal lawmakers, particularly senators whose relationships with their governors are strained. A senior National Assembly source revealed:

“The meeting was to plead for automatic tickets for senators but President Tinubu insisted that the governor of each state has the influence over candidates.”

Governors empowered to drive primaries

Less than 24 hours after meeting Senate leaders, Tinubu convened APC governors at the Presidential Villa. During the session, he formally empowered them to drive the primaries process in line with the Electoral Act.

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, confirmed:

“He gave us a matching order on what to do for him, he has given and ceded his executive power to the governors to go ahead and conduct primaries based on the Electoral Act, either a consensus or direct primaries.”

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq added that the timetable for primaries has been released, stressing the need for free and fair elections.

APC’s revised 2027 timetable

The APC National Working Committee has announced a revised timetable for the 2027 primaries:

- House of Representatives primaries: May 15, 2026

- Senate primaries: May 18, 2026

- Presidential primary: May 23, 2026

- Screening of aspirants: May 6–9, 2026

Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko, confirmed that sales of forms will run from April 25 to May 2, 2026, with submissions closing on May 4, 2026.

Party constitution and electoral act

APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, had earlier clarified that automatic tickets are not part of the party’s constitution. He stated on April 17, 2026:

“There is no automatic ticket in our constitution. The party cannot promise an automatic ticket.”

He stressed that performance, not incumbency, will determine re-election chances.

Rising tensions within APC

The fallout between Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has already split the state’s APC structure, with 10 of 11 federal lawmakers siding with Akume.

Meanwhile, senators in Nasarawa and Oyo have secured consensus endorsements for governorship bids, signalling a likely high turnover in the Senate.

A North-East senator warned:

“There is no provision for an automatic ticket in the APC Constitution. The Electoral Act recognises the consensus and direct primaries option.”

President Tinubu’s rejection of automatic tickets shows his commitment to party rules and the authority of governors. With the revised timetable now in place, the APC faces a tense build-up to the 2027 elections, where performance and consensus will shape the future of its candidates.

Lawmakers face growing anxiety as strained ties with governors threaten their re-election chances. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

Tinubu asks Senate to approve fresh $516m loan

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to approve a new external loan of $516,333,070. The loan, to be sourced from Deutsche Bank, is intended to finance sections of the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway, a flagship project under his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Source: Legit.ng