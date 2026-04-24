The Nigerian Army has announced the sacking of Nathan Oguwike, Esq., as the company secretary of the PHDL, effective from Thursday, April 23

The PHDL, a subsidiary company of the Nigerian Army, announced the development in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Lieutenant Augustina Nkeonye

According to the statement, the military company warned the public from engaging Nguwike in matters that relate to its activities, adding that the legal practitioner has been disengaged

The Nigerian Army has informed the general public that Nathan Oguwike, Esq., has been disengaged from his position as the Company Secretary of Post-Service Housing Development Limited (PHDL) as of Thursday, April 23, 2026, and that the legal practitioner is no longer in the service of the company.

Lieutenant Augustina Nkeonye, the acting public relations officer of the PHDL, announced the development in a statement, adding that Oguwike is not authorised or bound to represent the PHDL in any manner.

Nigerian Army disengages Nathan Oguwike as the legal representative of the PHDL Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The military agency then warned that

"PHDL accepts no liability for any actions or representations made by the individual subsequent to the cessation of his appointment."

The PHDL is a real estate development company that was established by the Nigerian Army in 1996 with the mandate of implementing the army post-service housing schemes by providing affordable homes, lands and housing solutions for serving and retired officers.

Nigerians react as army agency sacks lawyer

However, the report of the army's disengagement with Oguwike has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Diana-Abasi explained how the army should have made the statement clearer:

"Suggestion: subsequently, you may want to identify PHDL as Post-Service Housing Development Limited, 'a subsidiary of the Nigerian Army.' This will make your statement clearer and prevent assumptions or apathy."

Naijafilm questioned the relationship between the Nigerian Army and the PHDL:

"What is @HQNigerianArmy releasing a statement regarding engagement or disengagement of services by private individuals and companies? What does this have to do with fighting terrorism and terrorists? One of the stupid organisations in Nigeria. Shame!"

Nigerians react as the military agency sacks legal representatives Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Oba mocked the critics of the Nigerian Army:

"Most of The Comments I see here are really disgusting because most of you are just showcasing your level of illiteracy, or else why would you comment on a Delicate post of this Nature without doing your personal research about the company? School na Scam indeed."

Chuks Darlington explained the statement shared by the Nigerian Army:

"This simply shows that Nathan is a lawyer with a private law firm/company that was contracted by the Nigerian Army to represent them later in their legal matters outside the military circle. Maybe the contract has been terminated, and they are informing the public about it."

Victor. C. Charles praised the lawyer:

"Oga Nathan. A very good man. Very firm too. He represented some of those soldiers locked up for offences of disobedience, etc., during the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency thing."

You can read the full statement on X here:

DHQ orders ex-soldiers on the protest ground

Legit.ng earlier reported that the DHQ has directed that the former soldiers staging a protest at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance vacate the premises.

Markus Kanye, the spokesperson of the military, explained that the former military officers had earlier been educated about the situation.

Several retired soldiers who exited the Nigerian Army voluntarily in 2024 returned to the streets after they protested last month over their unpaid benefits.

Source: Legit.ng