Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has picked Murtala Sule Garo as the new deputy governor of the state. The development came following the resignation of Comrade Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

It was also reported that his name has been forwarded to the Kano state House of Assembly for screening.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano nominates Murtala Garo as deputy governor Photo Credit: @Minikothe3rd

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng