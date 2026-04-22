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Breaking: Kano Governor Finally Pick Deputy, Announces Next Move
Politics

Breaking: Kano Governor Finally Pick Deputy, Announces Next Move

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has picked Murtala Sule Garo as the new deputy governor of the state. The development came following the resignation of Comrade Abdulsalam Gwarzo.

It was also reported that his name has been forwarded to the Kano state House of Assembly for screening.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has forwarded the name of Murtala Garo as the deputy governor nominee to the Kano State House of Assembly.
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano nominates Murtala Garo as deputy governor Photo Credit: @Minikothe3rd
Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
APCArewaKano StateNNPP
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