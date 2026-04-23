Controversial relationship therapist Blessing CEO released a new video from a hospital showing her scan results and medical reports to back her cancer claims after returning to social media

The influencer shared copies of the documents and asked medical doctors online to help interpret the results while promising to carry her followers along on her health journey

Following the release of the medical documents, social media users heavily criticised the influencer, with many doubting her latest updates and accusing her of faking the illness to escape the ongoing petitions against her

In a chat with Legit.ng, a health professional, Nurse Juliet Neche, reviewed Blessing CEO’s radiology report and shared her take on it

Controversial relationship therapist Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has released her scan results and a new medical report to substantiate her cancer claims.

This development follows the self-acclaimed expert quietly reactivating her Instagram page on the 21st of April and wiping all previous videos regarding her health.

The following day, she issued an apology, promised immediate refunds, and assured fans that she would carry them along on her journey henceforth.

Blessing CEO shares hospital scan results and medical reports after promising fans transparency on her cancer journey. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

About three hours ago, Blessing CEO shared a video and multiple images showing her new medical report and several scan results on her official Instagram page.

In the new video recorded at the hospital, the influencer announced the arrival of her test results, thanking her followers for their care while pleading for their continued patience and prayers.

"Hi guys, I want to say thank you for all the love, support and care. God bless everyone of you. So, I've just gotten my test results and remember I told you guys I'm going to be going on this journey with you. This is the scene. So, be patient with me guys. I love you guys very much and please put me in your prayers. Thank you."

Watch Blessing CEO's video below:

While sharing the copies of her scan results online, she directly appealed to medical professionals in her audience to help interpret the findings.

"Scan results. Doctors in the hose please help them .🙏."

Check out the Blessing CEO's scan results below:

Blessing's scan does not clearly confirm cancer – Nurse

In a chat with Legit.ng, Nurse Neche Juliet shared her expert observation on the released documents, stating that a review of the radiology report shows no cancer spread to the chest, abdomen, or pelvis, but showed an abnormality at the right breast.

She said:

"Looking at the radiology report Blessing CEO posted, there is no sign that cancer has spread to her chest, abdomen, or pelvis. The only real concern noted there is an abnormality in her right breast. But honestly, a CT scan alone cannot clearly confirm if that abnormality is cancerous. As her doctor had suggested, what she needs right now is a proper breast ultrasound or mammogram to fully rule it out or confirm it. So, going by exactly what she shared, the report does not automatically prove she has cancer."

Nigerians react to Blessing CEO's medical report

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@dsgaert said:

"This one wey go soon get cancer wey she Dey find. Make she no worry. .. cancer go knack am soon."

@ashleyworldz commented:

"Blessing CEO can do anything to set herself free from all the petition against her 🤣.. I don't trust all her .. she's an actor."

@timafave wrote:

"I wonder why she hasn't been arrested yet."

@pericoco_ reacted:

"This girl supose don dey jail I swear. Nigerians will always give relevance to people that don't deserve it."

@10KDOLZ said:

"You are sick and you created a drama around it. You lied about it, you exaggerated or what? What were you thinking when you were shaving your hair on LIVE? You're a thief and a criminal. All this nonsense is make things worse for you."

@domchibuike commented:

"Is she enjoying the whole sickness thing? Make she no go invite an ailment she might not survive."

Blessing CEO asks doctors to translate her medical report as she shares it online. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO begins refunding donors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO had started refunding Nigerians who donated money for her alleged cancer treatment.

The influencer shared bank receipts on April 21 showing she returned ₦250 to social media activist VDM and ₦1 million to another donor.

This refund process followed massive pressure from contributors and a petition submitted to the EFCC over alleged forged medical documents.

Source: Legit.ng