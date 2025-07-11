Garba Shehu confirmed that former President Muhammadu Buhari received treatment in the United Kingdom (UK)

Shehu reassured Nigerians, expressing optimism about Buhari’s health and praying for his full recovery

Buhari has a history of regular medical trips to London, including a lengthy 2017 stay, with visits paused briefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic

FCT, Abuja - Garba Shehu, spokesperson to former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday night, July 11, said the health of the 82-year-old statesman's health "was not as intense as reported".

Legit.ng reports that Shehu, the senior special assistant on media and publicity in Buhari's administration, who was a guest on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', said his political leader has been discharged.

Shehu said:

"Buhari has been discharged. It was not as intense as reported...he is in recovery mode. Each day, he gets better until it is over, you can't say it is over.''

The interview can be watched below:

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Tinubu deployed his deputy, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, to visit Buhari in a London hospital on Monday, July 7, sources privy to the development informed journalists.

The former president has been ill for a while, but is believed to be recuperating.

Shettima had been in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at the invitation of the prime minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, to attend the official launch of the East African country’s Green Legacy Initiative (GLI). However, he was directed by President Tinubu, who was on a state visit to St Lucia, to proceed to London to check on the former Nigerian leader.

According to The Cable, the president asked Shettima to ascertain Buhari’s condition and ensure that he was supported to full recovery.

Shettima flew Sunday night, July 6, from Addis Ababa and arrived in London on Monday, July 7, before proceeding to an unnamed hospital to deliver Tinubu’s message to Buhari.

Buhari stepped down in 2023 and retired quietly to his hometown of Daura, Katsina state. His extended absence now raises questions about his recovery and whether he will return to Nigeria anytime soon.

Boss Mustapha pays tribute to Buhari

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Boss Mustapha, a one-time secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), said Buhari's administration laid a firm foundation for a prosperous Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja at the launch of Garba Shehu’s book, ‘According to the President: Lessons From A Presidential Spokesman’s Experience,’ the former SGF shared his thoughts on his former boss' "reform legacy" as well as the current President Tinubu's consolidation drive.

Mustapha praised the Buhari administration, highlighting the structural foundation purportedly laid for national development across multiple sectors.

