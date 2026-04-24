The Nigerian stock market continued to gain, and in one day, investors shared over N2.09 trillion

Strong buying interest in Unilever Nigeria, UAC of Nigeria, and Dangote Sugar Refinery drove the rally

Access Holdings led in volume, and MTN Nigeria Communications is dominating the value traded

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The stock market on Thursday, April 23, extended its bullish run, with investors gaining N2.09 trillion as strong buying interest pushed equities into positive territory.

The rally was driven by sustained demand in consumer goods, industrial, and banking stocks, despite weak overall market breadth.

Access Holdings, MTN dominate trading activity on NGX Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 1.48% to 222,837.68 points from 219,585.20 points recorded on Wednesday. Market capitalisation increased by N2.09 trillion to N143.48 trillion, while the year-to-date (YTD) return improved to 43.20%.

Market sentiment

Overall market sentiment remained negative, as 34 stocks declined compared to 31 gainers.

Market activity declined, with total volume traded dropping by 2.30% to 667.94 million shares.

The value of transactions stood at N38.12 billion across 53,062 deals.

Access Holdings recorded the highest volume with 39.51 million shares, accounting for 5.92% of total volume.

MTN Nigeria Communications led in value terms with trades worth N5.31 billion, representing 13.92% of the total market value.

United Bank for Africa and Zenith Bank accounted for 5.62% and 5.44% of total volume, respectively, while Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Holding Company followed MTN Nigeria Communications in traded value.

Unilever Nigeria and UAC of Nigeria topped the gainers’ chart, both trading above their 52-week highs at N121.00 and N133.10, respectively, while McNichols led the losers.

Other stocks that traded above their 52-week highs included Trans-Nationwide Express (N8.71), Union Dicon Salt (N21.90), NASCON Allied Industries (N206.90), and PZ Cussons Nigeria (N92.20).

Here are the key performance:

Unilever Nigeria (+10.00%)

UAC of Nigeria (+10.00%)

Dangote Sugar Refinery (+9.78%)

Union Dicon Salt (+9.77%)

NASCON Allied Industries (+9.76%)

PZ Cussons Nigeria (+8.53%)

BUA Foods (+7.93%)

Chemical and Allied Products (+4.55%)

Zenith Bank and GTCO support trading value in a bullish session Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Top 10 strongest stocks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s equities market extended its bullish run in April 2026, with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) delivering strong gains driven by renewed investor confidence, improving macroeconomic signals, and increased foreign portfolio inflows.

The rally has been largely powered by a mix of blue-chip heavyweights, banking stocks, and select industrial players that have posted solid earnings and attractive valuations.

After a challenging 2025, consumer goods companies are making a comeback as pricing strategies and cost controls begin to yield results.

Source: Legit.ng