Poju Oyemade has announced a ₦150 million grant for Nigerian startups and small businesses

Launch event set for May 1 at The Platform, showcasing entrepreneurial innovation

Initiative aims to bridge funding gaps and support Nigeria's MSME ecosystem amid economic challenges

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

A new funding window is opening for entrepreneurs across Nigeria, as Poju Oyemade announces a ₦150 million grant aimed at startups and small businesses.

The initiative is expected to provide much-needed financial support to early-stage ventures and inject fresh momentum into the country’s micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) ecosystem.

Small business owners to get a N150 million grant from Pastor Poju Oyemade. Credit: Poju Oyemade

Source: Facebook

At a time when access to capital remains one of the most persistent barriers to growth, the grant offers a timely lifeline for founders struggling to scale their ideas into sustainable businesses.

Launch set for May 1

MSME Africa reported that the programme will officially launch on May 1 during The Platform, a prominent gathering known for convening business leaders, policymakers, and emerging innovators.

The forum has built a reputation for spotlighting ideas and initiatives that drive economic development, making it a fitting venue for the unveiling.

While full details on eligibility criteria and application procedures are yet to be broadly released, anticipation is already building within Nigeria’s startup community.

Bridging the funding gap

For many entrepreneurs, especially those in the early stages, limited access to financing continues to restrict expansion, innovation, and job creation.

Traditional lending channels often impose stringent requirements, high interest rates, or collateral requirements that smaller businesses struggle to meet.

This grant is positioned to address some of these challenges by offering direct financial support to promising ventures.

Beneficiaries could leverage the funds to scale operations, improve efficiency, and strengthen their market position both locally and regionally.

A timely intervention

The timing of the initiative is particularly significant. Businesses across Nigeria and the broader African market are grappling with rising operational costs, inflationary pressures, and tighter credit conditions.

These factors have increased reliance on alternative funding sources beyond conventional bank loans.

Private-sector-led interventions like this are becoming increasingly important.

Beyond providing capital, they signal a growing commitment from influential stakeholders to support entrepreneurship and economic resilience.

What to expect

Although specifics around fund distribution and sector focus remain unclear, key questions are already emerging.

Observers are keen to see how the grant will be allocated, whether certain industries will be prioritised, and how recipients will be selected.

For early-stage founders and small business owners, the initiative could represent more than just funding.

It may catalyse long-term sustainability, helping businesses transition from survival mode to growth and expansion.

Strengthening the backbone of the economy

MSMEs are widely regarded as the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, contributing significantly to employment and economic activity.

Initiatives like this underscore the role of local solutions in addressing systemic challenges within the business environment.

Pastor Poju Oyemade's N150 million lifeline to lift startups and SMEs. Credit: Oyemade/X

Source: Facebook

As the launch date approaches, attention will shift to execution and impact.

For now, the ₦150 million grant stands as a strong signal that targeted, homegrown efforts are stepping up to bridge financing gaps and support the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Jerry Eze shortlists candidates for $525,000 grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that the foundation of Jerry Eze has started contacting shortlisted candidates for the $525,000 Entrepreneurship Grant programme.

The new development is a key part of the selection process for the initiative targeting 100 young business owners across Nigeria.

In a notification sent to successful applicants and seen by Legit.ng on Monday, April 13, the foundation confirmed their progression to the next stage of the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng