A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the emergence of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Omokri said there is no coalition or joining of forces by the opposition leaders against President Tinubu in 2027

The political commentator explained the reason Peter Obi is very unlikely to clinch the ADC presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said Peter Obi is unlikely to get the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Omokri said Obi doesn’t have the same clout within the ADC, and the ticket of the ADC will likely go to a northerner.

Reno Omokri says the ADC ticket will likely go to a northerner. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi/Reno Omokri/ Atiku Abubakar

Why Peter Obi is unlikely to get ADC ticket

“The man Peter Obi, based on what has happened in the past, is very unlikely to get the ticket of the ADC. If you see what is happening in the ADC, he doesn’t have that clout within the ADC.

“I have an idea who is going to get the ticket. It is likely going to go to a Northerner.”

He said there is no coalition or joining of forces by Atiku Abubakar, Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi in the ADC against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Political Commentator and Social Media Influencer stated this during an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

“All that these people have in common is that they all lost in 2023. All the names you mentioned all lost in 2023. If you form a losers' convention, why should I be afraid of you?

“When you gather negative thinkers together, there is more negativity.

“There is no coalition; what you are seeing is egos. There is no coalition, there is no joining of forces. This is just ego, going here, there, and there.”

Nigerians react to Peter Obi getting to ADC ticket

@2obakay

When people constantly talk about one particular person, it's often because that person poses the greatest threat, they fear him the most. They don't want Obi to take the lead because they know he's a winning force. Atiku doesn’t carry the same weight, which is why they prefer to push him forward to serve their own interests. Honestly, even a mad man would vote for Obi.

@MJO_Maddox

@RenoOmokri's often engages in weak conversational domination by talking over opponents, frequently derailing discussions with red herrings and employing Gish Gallops of loosely connected arguments, all while occasionally resorting to straw man diversions to misrepresent critics and avoid addressing core issues. All I see is desperation for relevance, which is common with those desperate and in a hurry to prove their worth to their pay master. I pity this man cos he has sold his dignity for stipend and always available to the highest bidder.

@Vic2mine101

I hope you guys can sense the fear on his voice when he was told about the logic of combining the vote.

@funmismith48

Whenever you see a group of people opposing someone who stands for good, it's rarely a fair judgment — most times, it's a paid agenda, and they're simply fulfilling their assignment.

@iam_jackson_5

This people are playing into their hands lol atiku will allow obi for 4 years then then north take over

David Mark speaks on ADC preferred presidential aspirant

Recall that the ADC Interim National Chairman, Senator David Mark, sent a crucial message to presidential aspirants in the coalition.

Mark urged ADC members to prepare to show Nigerians that the newly formed coalition is a different party.

According to Mark, the focus of the coalition is to put out a platform that is acceptable to the majority of Nigerians.

How ADC presidential candidate should be picked

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, suggested a style to adopt to determine the ADC presidential candidate.

Yesufu said the people must decide who becomes the coalition candidate of the ADC coalition in the 2027 election.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Yesufu's suggestion on how to pick the ADC coalition presidential candidate.

