A Benue State-based political analyst, Isaac Uzaan, has called out former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, for criticising Governor Hyacinth Alia over an alleged non-implementation of the anti-grazing law

Uzaan highlights why Ortom's criticism of Alia's administration falls flat, citing woes from the former governor's administration

The analyst slams Ortom for a lack of honesty, highlighting Alia's efforts to sustain the law against open grazing

A Benue state-based political analyst, Isaac Uzaan, has slammed the immediate past governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, over his comment on Agate Radio criticising the current administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia for allegedly not upholding the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that Ortom made the statement during the media interaction in Makurdi, the state capital, on Thursday, July 10.

Benue State-based political analyst slammed Samuel Ortom for criticising Governor Hyacinth Alia over the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in the state. Photo credit- UGC

Source: UGC

According to Uzaan, in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Friday, July 11, the former governor doesn't have the moral obligation to criticise the current administration due to his poor performance during his time as a governor.

It was surprising listening to the former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, trying to pin narratives to his advantage on Agate Radio despite the severity of his poor performance as Governor of the state.

Anyway, we have people who do not value honesty, therefore, they do not set a standard of always telling the truth.

He argued that Governor Alia not only upheld the law but also sought stronger measures to address its shortcomings of the anti-grazing law.

Shortcomings of the anti-grazing law

Uzaan explained that the neighbouring states practising open grazing have made it difficult for Benue state's anti-grazing law to function at best without resorting to a military style of implementation.

"Governor Alia did not ignore the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law. He upheld it and strengthened it.

"It is in reaffirmation of his administration's untiring dedication to strengthening the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law (2017) that Governor Alia urged the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development to champion National legislative reforms that promote ranching over open grazing.

"The law is fully in place in Benue State; however, there is no need to militarise it when neighbouring states are practising open grazing, allowing cattle to pass through to Benue," Uzaan explained

The analyst stressed that the Ortom-led administration did not put in place a security framework to support the anti-grazing law.

The Ortom-led administration, which claimed to have enforced the implementation of the anti-open grazing law, failed to create any lasting security framework beyond press statements and mere propaganda.

They handed over insecurity and IDPs to Governor Alia," he stressed.

Benue State-based political analyst slammed Samuel Ortom for criticising Governor Hyacinth Alia over the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in the state. Photo credit- Isaac Uzaan

Source: Facebook

Why the anti-grazing law won't function

Governor Hyacinth Alia has said that Benue State’s 2017 anti-open grazing law is not working because it cannot be fully enforced. He added that the law is not working because it is not backed by national legislation. The anti-open grazing law was introduced by Alia’s predecessor, Ortom.

Alia’s Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, stated this while responding to concerns raised by the Benue Advocacy Network over the persistent herdsmen attacks.

Herdsmen attack four policemen

Meanwhile, in a previous report, suspected herdsmen have killed four mobile policemen in the Udei community in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue state. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, June 29, 2025, when the armed herdsmen attacked the community.

This came about 16 days after a similar attack on the neighbouring Yelewata community that claimed over 200 lives.

It is gathered that the Udei community is less than a 15-minute drive from the Yelewata community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng