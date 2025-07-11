Deputy Governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party, Uzuegbunam Okagbue, has defended the party's Anambra North candidate, in contrast to the practice of rotational administration

Okagbue described zoning in Anambra State as a practice initiated by the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), highlighting the major disadvantages of the arrangement

The candidate also described the havoc wreaked by Governor Charles Soludo's security approach

Awka, Anambra State - Chief Uzuegbunam Okagbue, the deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), has criticised the regional rotation of gubernatorial elections among the Anambra South, Anambra North, and Anambra Central senatorial districts.

Legit.ng learnt that in Anambra State, starting from the administration of Peter Obi, the practice of zoning has emerged as a mechanism intended to foster equity and inclusivity in political representation. This approach mandates the rotation of the gubernatorial positions among the three senatorial districts.

However, in an interview with a Legit.ng correspondent, Chief Okagbue, criticised the arrangement, suggesting the importance of opening the race to every qualified citizen at his Umunachi country home on Wednesday, July 9.

"While the intent behind zoning may be to ensure fair representation, it carries significant disadvantages that can stifle meritocracy, promote mediocrity, and ultimately hinder developmental progress.

"Anambra needs a system that prioritises competence over regional sympathy," Okagbue argued.

Explaining why his party chose the Anambra North candidate, as against fielding from Anambra South, he explained that zoning often prioritises regional considerations over the qualifications and capabilities of candidates.

He stressed that political office should not be determined by geographical location, as the selection process may run the risk of elevating an individual who may lack the necessary skills, experience, or visionary leadership.

"Zoning is a tool of division"- Okagbue

He argued that zoning can create monopolisation of the political space among a select few elites, and as a result, young and capable individuals from other areas may be discouraged from contesting the office.

"This practice curtails innovation and fresh ideas that are vital for the growth and development of the state.

"When voters know that their choice is limited to candidates selected based on senatorial district rather than their leadership qualities, it can lead to apathy. Disillusioned voters may feel that their votes do not count, resulting in decreased political engagement and lower voter turnout.

"Again, zoning can bring divisions within a state, as each senatorial district may become fixated on ensuring their senatorial district's representation rather than focusing on the needs of the state," he explained.

The YPP chieftain also described zoning in Anambra as a practice orchestrated by the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, not as a decision made in consultation with all political leaders and the broader Anambra populace.

Okagbue knocks Soludo's security approach

Discussing Charles Soludo's record as Anambra governor after three years and some months, Okagbue criticised the governor's approach to insecurity, saying that the security system in Anambra in the present government is nothing to write home about.

He said, "Security issues under the present government have created some fundamental challenges. Insecurity has crippled life and economic activities in Anambra.

Traditional activities like funerals, new yam festival, marriage ceremonies and chieftaincy activities are now conducted in other safer states by Anambra people. There is no doubt that the present government is already overwhelmed by security challenges in the state.

This calls for a change of leadership to a team that understands how to prioritise security. This is why I and Sir Paul Chukwuma have presented ourselves."

