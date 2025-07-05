Governor Hyacinth Alia has approved the appointment of key officials across various government parastatals

The appointees, selected based on competence and integrity, according to the state government, are expected to take office on Monday, July 7

Governor Alia congratulated them and urged a commitment to the administration's vision of transforming Benue state

Markurdi, Benue state - The governor of Benue state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has approved some appointments into different parastatals in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, July 5, by Sir Tersoo Kula, the chief press secretary to the governor.

He explained that the latest set of appointments follows Governor Alia's commitment to repositioning all institutions of government for optimal service delivery, efficiency, and accountability.

According to Sir Kula, the new appointees were carefully selected based on their track record of competence, dedication, and integrity.

Alia congratulates new appointees

Congratulating the new appointees, Governor Alia charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by discharging their duties diligently and in line with the administration’s vision of transforming Benue state.

The present acting Executive Secretary, the Teaching Service Board and the Acting Chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Services are both directed to report back to the Head of Service for reassignment of other responsibilities, while the acting General Manager of BENSESSA is to report back to the Governor's office.

The appointments take effect on Monday, July 7.

Full list of the new appointees

Anta Igbaato, Ag. General Manager, Benue State Sanitation Authority Bem Tseen, Ag. Executive Secretary, Teaching Service Board Joseph Kwaghgba, Ag. Chairman, Benue Internal Revenue Service Professor Ode Boniface, Provost, College of Education Oju Professor Qrisstuberg Msughter Amua, Vice Chancellor, University of Agric, Science & Technology Ihugh Dr. Johnson Ijale Echor, Registrar, University of Agric, Science & Technology Ihugh Mr. James Ormye, Bursar, University of Agric, Science & Technology Ihugh Dr. Demekaa Umbur, Librarian, University of Agric, Science & Technology Ihugh Dr Tyodoo lyue, Provost, College of Education K/Ala

Gov Alia, SGF Akume meet after Tinubu’s visit

In another report from Benue state, things appear to be easing in Benue after months of political tensions, especially following the recent visit by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who urged warring political leaders to embrace reconciliation for the sake of peace and progress.

Legit.ng recalls that the president visited the state to commiserate with victims of a suspected armed herders' attack in Yelewata. During a town hall meeting, he called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to initiate peace dialogue with key political stakeholders, including former governors and elder statesmen.

Days after the presidential visit, photos surfaced showing a meeting between Governor Alia and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume. The meeting reportedly took place at Akume’s residence in Abuja’s Maitama district.

