Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has mocked Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State over his recent comment to work with his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike.

Recall that Wike, the immediate past governor of the state and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been at loggerheads with his successor, Fubara, for the past two years, over the control of the political structure in the state.

Wike, Fubara agreed to work together

However, the duo recently reached an agreement to work together for the peace of the state, following President Bola Tinubu's intervention. There are claims that the governor, among other deals, agreed not to contest for a second term in office.

Reacting to the brokered peace between the governor and his predecessor, Primate Ayodele, in a video on his X page, said he had earlier won the governor not to start a fight that he would not be able to finish.

While mocking the governor, the cleric prayed for his congregation that their children would not be like Fubara, and the church members said amen. He also claimed that the governor's supporters have deserted him.

Rivers: Isaac Fayose mocks Fubara

Ayodele's mockery came after Isaac Fayose, the younger brother of the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, alleged that the suspended governor agreed to three major conditions with his estranged political godfather, Wike, to return peace to the state. On Thursday night, June 26, the governor reportedly held a closed-door meeting with Tinubu and Wike.

After the meeting, reports emerged that the governor agreed that he would not be contesting for a second term in office during the meeting with the president. The report has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians.

Reacting to the claim, the younger Fayose alleged that the deal that the governor did not only agree not to contest for a second term, but it was agreed that Wike would be the one to appoint who would become the next local government chairmen in the state and that he would pay all the lawmakers the money the state is owing them.

Primate Elijah Ayodele criticises Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Anifowoshe speaks on Wike, Fubara and Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner and political analyst, has commented on the possibility of President Bola Tinubu working with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara in the 2027 election.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the legal luminary posited that the recent reconciliation move by the governor and his estranged political godfather, Wike, with President Tinubu, in the middle, was a sign of political understanding, particularly on the side of Fubara.

