Bola Tinubu's government has opened up on one of the reasons US President Donald Trump is paying no attention to Nigeria

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, in a trending interview on Thursday, spoke on the new US visa restrictions and the US President Donald Trump's invitation to five African countries, excluding Nigeria

In a significant twist of events, Yusuf Tuggar's revelation stirred fresh debate on the social media platform X

The federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has explained that some of the challenges Nigeria is battling with, with the President Donald Trump's administration, is the country's refusal to accept Venezuelan prisoners being deported from the United States.

Trump ignores Tinubu, invite 5 African leaders to US

Recall that President Trump extended an invitation to five African countries without Nigeria.

As reported by Vanguard, Trump hosted leaders from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal for a discussion and lunch at the White House on July 9.

As if this was not enough, the United States government imposed tougher visa restrictions on Nigerian citizens.

Donald Trump-led government to reconsider its revised visa reciprocity policy, which now limits Nigerian non-immigrant visas to single-entry, three-month validity.

Nigeria won’t bow to US pressure to accept Venezuelan deportees - FG

But in a trending interview on Channels TV Politics Today on Thursday, July 10, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said one of the major reason for Trump's recent move against Nigeria was because Tinubu's government rejected the US move to accept Venezuelan prisoners.

"The US is mounting considerable pressure on African countries to accept Venezuelans to be deported from the US, some straight out of prisons. It will be difficult for Nigeria to accept Venezuelan prisoners," Yusuf Tuggar said.

Nigerians react as Yusuf Tuggar's revelation

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on Channels TV's website on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@Saodami1 tweeted:

"What's Naija's concern with North American refugees. We have the ECOWAS refugees, Internally displaced persons to deal with, constantly emigrating and our increasing population. Not to talk of the economy being unable to support said population and lack of proper infrastructure."

@Kolaqhazim

"So, these are one of the reason Trump is having meeting with the Africans leader.

"African is not a dumping ground for this western leaders."

@adeadetolaju tweeted:

"If they threaten to deal with Tinubu, you will accept ASAP."

@jokerclownnn tweeted:

"So na Trump plan be this."

@Slanddi

"Is that why 5 African presidents was invited by trump? I see now."

@moga9544 tweeted:

"Even Nigerian offered to receive Venezuela prisoners, they won't accepted cos prison in Nigerian is a dead trapped."

@acee_em

"This shouldn't be considered at all. Send Venezuelans back to Venezuela."

@sadikac tweeted:

"Trump is a nuisance."

Watch Yusuf Tuggar's full interview below:

