President Donald Trump complimented Liberian President Joseph Boakai on his English-speaking, during a meeting with African leaders at the White House

The United States leader told Boakai he speaks "such good English", asking where he went to school

The visitor politely laughed, but did not mention that English is the official language of Liberia

Washington, USA - US President Donald Trump hosted the leaders of Liberia, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Senegal at the White House on Wednesday, July 9.

As reported by CNN, during the meeting, Trump told the African leaders that he was shifting the US approach to the continent from aid to trade and that his country is a better partner for Africa than China.

Many of the leaders at the meeting spoke in their own languages through interpreters.

As he hosted five African leaders at the White House, President Trump asked President Joseph Boakai of Liberia:

“Such good English, it’s beautiful. Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?”

Boakai, 80, informed Trump of his place of education, prompting Trump to express his curiosity. “That’s very interesting,” he said, “I have people at this table who can’t speak nearly as well.”

BBC also noted the scene.

The viral video can be watched below:

Liberia, Africa's oldest republic, was founded in 1822 as a colony for free Black Americans, the brainchild of white Americans trying to address what they saw as a problem – the future for Black people in the US once slavery ended.

English is Liberia’s official language, though multiple Indigenous languages are spoken there as well.

Trump's comments to Boakai: Netizens react

Meanwhile, several Africans voiced their offence over Trump’s comment to Boakai.

Legit.ng captured some comments on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu wrote:

“Where did you learn to speak beautiful English?” Overt racism from President Trump to Liberian President Boakai. Who’s going to tell Trump of the historical connection between Liberia & the US? Erasing Black history has produced an obtusely illiterate racist White President."

@africanruss said:

"Liberians in Liberia are congratulating Joseph Boakai because Trump told him he speaks beautiful English….that's how low the bar is in my country."

Oseni Rufai wrote:

"The president of Liberia is saying Yes Sir to Trump," he is older than Trump. When will Africa Arise?"

@tmanapaeja said:

"Trampling Trump is a narcissist. Wicked bully. America's shame and international embarrassment in the unpleasant hole country."

Folajeuwo Nelson wrote:

"These people think Africa is a wilderness and people living in it are cavemen."

