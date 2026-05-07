A talented Nigerian lady has shown how she transformed her NYSC khaki uniform after completing her service year

The lady shared a video of herself cutting and sewing the official uniform with a manual sewing machine before revealing the final outfit

Social media users reacted massively to the transformation, with many praising her creativity while others said they preferred keeping their khaki as a souvenir

A talented Nigerian lady has become a viral sensation on social media after sharing an incredible video of what she did with her NYSC uniform after completing her service year.

While many graduates celebrate their "Passing Out Parade" (POP) by signing their names on their white vests or keeping their khakis as souvenirs, this lady decided to take a much more "fashionable" route.

A young Nigerian lady wows many after she transforms her NYSC uniform into a breathtaking dress. Photo credit: @letscut24/TikTok

Source: TikTok

NYSC lady transforms her uniform

In a video posted by @letscut24 on TikTok, the lady, who is clearly a skilled seamstress, shared a "POV" (Point of View) clip captioned:

"You said goodbye to your NYSC khaki uniform."

The video begins with her in the baggy, traditional uniform before diving into a montage of her cutting and sewing. Using a manual sewing machine, she transformed the thick, rugged material into a chic, sleeveless romper that fits her perfectly.

The final look features a halter-neck design and a sleek silhouette, proving that even the most "unfashionable" government-issued gear can be turned into a masterpiece with the right skills. She cleverly used the original NYSC green belt to accentuate her waist, giving the outfit a military-chic vibe.

Reactions as lady transforms her NYSC uniform

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

big_darahhh said:

"E go hard for you to let go of things o🤨."

Winifred said:

"Very impressive."

Ade_Tolami said:

"I go like do am too but I want to show my children my NYSC khaki."

THE KHAKI BOY said:

"It’s actually looking nice but that. Belt hook, you should have reduced it to the normal size of belt hook. You can rock that top with white short. 😉"

Watch the transformational video below:

NYSC member uses allowance to buy solar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a corps member trends on social media after she saved her entire NYSC allowance and bought multiple solar panels with it for her business.

Source: Legit.ng