A Nigerian man has shared how refusing to repay a N40,000 loan led to his BVN being flagged

The young man revealed that the issue prevented him from accessing loans from other banks years later

The man later cleared the debt and warned others about the long-term consequences of unpaid loans

A Nigerian man who borrowed a little amount of money from a bank and refused to pay has issued clear advice to the public after that action later affected him in the future.

In a trending TikTok video shared on May 2, 2026, the TikToker, @kayfaiah, shared his personal experience while warning others about the long-term consequences of refusing to pay loans.

A Nigerian man who borrowed N40k from a bank shares an unexpected experience. Photo credit: @kayfaiah/TikTok, Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to him, he had been consistent in borrowing and repaying loans until there was a time he borrowed N40,000 some years ago and could not afford to repay the loan.

Man struggles after borrowing money, shares experience

He said:

"The time period to use to pay that money, I could not pay back because then, omo, to see money na problem. They kept calling me. They were sending me message, but I refused picking the call or reply to their message, or even giving them how I can be paying installmentally or something. I refused doing that."

He was now about to reap his "reward" when he recently approached another bank to collect a loan for his business. He was caught unawares to discover that his Bank Verification Number (BVN) had been flagged due to the unpaid debt. This issue made him unable to access loans from any financial institution.

A Nigerian man shares his experience borrowing money from a bank and refusing to repay the loan. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He said:

“Immediately they checked my BVN, it showed I had been flagged. No bank was willing to give me any money.”

To fix the issue, he had to visit multiple offices and carry out a follow-up. Thankfully, he was able to repay the outstanding load.

In his final advice to the public, he said:

"Why am I making this video? Omo, that cruise wey una dey catch, say you no go pay. Omo, you go pay o. Except you want to remain where you are for life."

Reactions to man who owes bank money

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Chinedu Emmanuel said:

"That one na small challenge 😂😂. I no wan even borrow loan for future."

UJU Baby said:

"Pay back, hmmm, for interest rates dey high."

Scents Klassified said:

"Did their interest rate accumulate all those years? Abi they stopped adding the interest after a while?"

Full Moon said:

"I go advance no be by force to borrow loan again before I advance."

numzzie concept said:

"Na only PalmPay talk truth coz why Opay gimme 26k now them say I de owe them 68k. 😭"

Watch the video below:

In a related story, Legit.ng has shared his experience after a loan app lent him N330k in December 2024. The man displayed his loan history details online, showing that he was told to pay an interest of N415,800, bringing the total money to be repaid to N745,800.

Man who borrowed N20k checks balance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian youth who borrowed N20,000 from a loan app publicly lamented after seeing the total debt he now owes after 247 days.

The worried man shared a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) showing his current outstanding overdue debt to the loan app.

Source: Legit.ng