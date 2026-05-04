A Nigerian lady lamented bitterly on social media after seeing the unappealing new state of her money bouquet

After receiving a money bouquet as a gift, the lady left it at home, only to return and find an unexpected sight

The video drew emotional reactions as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian lady took to social media to express her disappointment after she discovered that a gift she was given had been tampered with.

She had received a money bouquet at an occasion, a gift that combined cash with decorative flowers.

Lady in tears after accepting money bouquet. Photo credit: @Sweet_Bimii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady emotional over state of money bouquet

She left the item at her house and later came back to an unpleasant discovery.

Identified as @Sweet_Bimii on TikTok, she uploaded a clip that showed two contrasting scenes.

The first part displayed the bouquet in its original condition, full of naira notes and floral decorations.

Sadly, the second part revealed how it looked after she returned home from an undisclosed location.

All the cash had been removed by unknown individuals, leaving only the flowers behind.

She explained that she was at a loss for words because of what had happened.

In her words:

"POV: How I left my money bouquet. See what I see when I return home. I don't even know what I want to say because omo. They left only flowers for me."

Lady robbed after taking money bouquet to her house. Photo credit: @Sweet_Bimii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady laments over flower bouquet

The post quickly gained attention after it was shared on TikTok.

@dannettetaylor239 said:

"When trying to be extra goes wrong. It doesn't matter what you think you should be able to do. That's not the world we live in."

@nikajuzznika said:

"To everybody saying it's her own fault for leaving it there like that, it's her house and it seems to be also be her room or at a place she can leave her stuff which should not be taken just like that. It was pretty sure a gift she got and it's not just a bigger amount of money but also a form of art and it's a form of admiration to leave it the way it is. It was not exposed in the middle of the room to annoy anyone or to rub it in someone's face. Beside she showed great trust in her family by leaving it there, something not only materialistically talking worthy but also probably sentimental."

@Dannie said:

"Na I wasn’t even leaving that was all getting deposited before I even did anything the next morning."

@rayvenbeknowing said:

"I love that I can literally leave a stack on my table and no one will touch it regardless of how long I’ve left it there."

@monique garcia946 said:

"I definitely know what thats like and it suckss! Especially that its your own family doing it."

@DHAMMYLORLAH said:

"Dey put water everyday it will grow back and you will harvest since it’s for decoration.

@mamanette added:

"That’s also sad. No one should’ve ever touched that. That was your gift that is downright theft."

See the post below:

Nigerian hair vendor gets robbed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hair vendor expressed pain on social media after getting robbed at a time that she never expected.

The lady, who had reached a milestone of ten years of running the business, was about celebrating her anniversary when it happened.

Source: Legit.ng