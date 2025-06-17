APC Group Hails Ganduje, Salihu's Courage Over Tinubu's Running Mate Saga

The APC Solidarity and Development Forum (APC-SDF) has strongly condemned the attack on the party's national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and north-east vice chairman Comrade Mustapha Salihu during the recent APC North East Summit.

The group described the incident as "unwarranted" and "thuggish," and demanded an apology from those responsible.

In a statement signed by Comrade Kabir Matazu, Convener of the APC Solidarity and Development Forum, the group expressed outrage over the attempt to intimidate and silence Ganduje and Salihu for exercising their right to free speech.

Matazu praised the duo for not falling into the trap of hoodwinking and cajoling President Tinubu into forcefully picking Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2027 election.

He said:

The APC Solidarity and Development Forum is appalled and outraged by the unwarranted attack on APC Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and North East Vice Chairman Comrade Mustapha Salihu during the recently concluded APC North East Summit.

"These misguided elements, driven by desperation and a hidden agenda, attempted to intimidate and silence Ganduje and Salihu for exercising their right to free speech.

"We unequivocally condemn the thuggish behaviour and verbal attacks on these leaders, which is a clear manifestation of the politics of intimidation that has no place in 21st-century Nigeria.

"The attempt to hoodwink and cajole President Tinubu into forcefully picking Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2027 election will not work. The President's prerogative to choose his running mate remains sacrosanct."

The group reaffirmed its support for Comrade Salihu, who deliberately avoided mentioning Vice President Kashim Shettima's name during the summit.

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for Comrade Mustapha Salihu, who demonstrated courage and integrity by doing the right thing despite intimidation from disgruntled North East stakeholders who failed to deliver during the last election," Matazu added.

"His silence on Shettima's name was a deliberate choice, and we commend him for standing firm.

"The APC Solidarity and Development Forum demands an apology from those who orchestrated the attack on Ganduje and Salihu and urges the party leadership to take decisive action against these elements.

"We will not be silenced or intimidated by those who seek to undermine our democratic processes.

"We stand with Ganduje and Salihu, and we will continue to support leaders who uphold the principles of democracy, integrity, and free speech.

"The era of imposing candidates on our President is over; it's time for the people's voices to be heard.

"We will continue to stand with leaders who uphold the principles of democracy, integrity, and free speech. Comrade Mustapha Salihu is a shining example of such leadership, and we are proud to stand with him."

