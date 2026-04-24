Master Sergeant Gannon Ken Van Dyk had been arrested for allegedly using classified information to profit from bets on the Maduro operation

Prosecutors had said he placed multiple wagers using insider knowledge linked to the covert mission

US authorities had condemned the act as a serious breach of trust involving misuse of sensitive intelligence

A United States special forces soldier has been arrested and charged after allegedly placing bets on the outcome of a covert operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

According to court documents unsealed on Thursday, April 22, Master Sergeant Gannon Ken Van Dyk is accused of using confidential military information to place wagers on a prediction market, reportedly earning more than $400,000.

US Special Forces Soldier Arrested After Capture of Venezuelan President Maduro as Details Emerge

Source: Getty Images

Prosecutors allege that Van Dyk, who is on active duty and based at Fort Bragg, opened an account in late December and staked about $32,000 on the outcome of the operation.

Alleged access to classified information

Investigators claim the soldier was involved in the planning and execution of the mission, known as Operation Absolute Resolve, and had access to sensitive intelligence prior to placing the bets.

Authorities said his trades, which were initially anonymous, quickly drew attention due to their timing and accuracy.

Van Dyk now faces multiple charges, including misuse of government information, fraud and theft, and is expected to appear in court in North Carolina.

Authorities condemn misuse of intelligence

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, criticised the alleged actions, stressing the responsibility placed on individuals with access to national security information.

“Those entrusted to safeguard our nation’s secrets have a duty to protect them and our armed service members, and not to use that information for personal financial gain,” Clayton said.

Covert mission led to Maduro’s capture

The case centres on a US-led operation that resulted in the overnight capture of Maduro from the presidential palace in Caracas amid reported heavy resistance.

Following the operation, he was transported to New York, where he is facing federal drug-trafflcking charges and has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said Van Dyk placed multiple bets between late December and early January, including one shortly before the operation was carried out, CNN reported.

Winnings allegedly moved through cryptocurrency channels

Authorities allege that after securing significant profits, the soldier transferred the funds into a foreign cryptocurrency vault before moving them into an online brokerage account in an apparent effort to conceal their origin.

Regulators have also filed a related civil complaint seeking financial penalties and restitution.

The incident has intensified concerns over the rapid expansion of prediction markets, where users wager on real-world events, including political and geopolitical developments.

In a statement, the platform involved said it had referred the suspicious activity to authorities and cooperated with the investigation.

“When we identified a user trading on classified government information, we referred the matter to the DOJ & cooperated with their investigation. Insider trading has no place on Polymarket. Today’s arrest is proof the system works,” the company said.

Concerns raised over global betting trends

US President Donald Trump also weighed in on the broader issue, expressing concern about the rise of betting tied to global events.

“That’s like Pete Rose betting on his own team,” Trump said, drawing a comparison with the former baseball player banned for gambling.

“Well I think that the whole world, unfortunately, has become somewhat of a caslno,” he added, noting that such practices were becoming widespread.

The case has renewed calls for tighter regulation of prediction markets, particularly regarding insider trading and the use of sensitive information.

Source: Legit.ng