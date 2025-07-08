Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has suggested a style to adopt to determine the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition

Yesufu said the people must decide who becomes the coalition candidate of the ADC coalition in the 2027 election

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Yesufu's suggestion on how to pick the ADC coalition presidential candidate

FCT, Abuja - Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, said politicians should not decide who becomes the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition in the 2027 elections.

Yesufu said the people must be the deciders of who becomes the coalition candidate.

The Peter Obi supporter and member of the Obidient Movement stated this via her X handle @AishaYesufu.

She wrote:

“The people must be the deciders of who becomes the coalition candidate and not the politicians!”

Nigerians react to how coalition to pick candidate

@Naija_PR

But 'the people' did not form the coalition, a smaller group of people did. Won't the decision be made among them?

@AbiodunBorisade

Laughable.

You honestly think you sef have a say in this game with big boys sat down?

@anthonyabakporo

I doubt @atiku will make such mistake that ruined PDP. He should better influence that Peter Obi be chosen as consensus candidate otherwise "delegates" will ruin the coalition.

@DnaijaAnalysts

A Direct primary (reg. Party Members) election will favor the Obidient faction of the ADC

An indirect Primary (Delegates)election will favor Atiku's faction of the ADC

The mode of primary will more likely decide the ADC presidential candidate.

@DbPragmatic

Nzogbu don start oh 😂 😂

You means ADC most hold a direct primaries but What does the constitution of the party you joined say.

This are things you guys should have checked before joining ?

You guys can't impose your wish over a political party.

@okpejokpe

Please can we calm down and channel our energy on how to forge a common front rather than focusing on who would be the presidential flag bearer come 2027. The name calling and dragging of personalities for their role in the 2023 election should stop. Let's concentrate on building the house first.

Peter Obi speaks on why he joined ADC

Peter Obi reiterated that he remained a member of the party, despite his involvement in a political coalition.

During an interview on July 6, 2025, he dismissed speculation that his participation in the ADC coalition meant he had left the Labour Party

Obi recently aligned with several prominent political leaders with the aim of unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 polls.

