Atiku vs Peter Obi: Aisha Yesufu Mentions How ADC Coalition Presidential Candidate Should Be Picked
- Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has suggested a style to adopt to determine the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition
- Yesufu said the people must decide who becomes the coalition candidate of the ADC coalition in the 2027 election
- Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Yesufu's suggestion on how to pick the ADC coalition presidential candidate
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, said politicians should not decide who becomes the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition in the 2027 elections.
Yesufu said the people must be the deciders of who becomes the coalition candidate.
The Peter Obi supporter and member of the Obidient Movement stated this via her X handle @AishaYesufu.
She wrote:
“The people must be the deciders of who becomes the coalition candidate and not the politicians!”
Nigerians react to how coalition to pick candidate
@Naija_PR
But 'the people' did not form the coalition, a smaller group of people did. Won't the decision be made among them?
@AbiodunBorisade
Laughable.
You honestly think you sef have a say in this game with big boys sat down?
@anthonyabakporo
I doubt @atiku will make such mistake that ruined PDP. He should better influence that Peter Obi be chosen as consensus candidate otherwise "delegates" will ruin the coalition.
@DnaijaAnalysts
A Direct primary (reg. Party Members) election will favor the Obidient faction of the ADC
An indirect Primary (Delegates)election will favor Atiku's faction of the ADC
The mode of primary will more likely decide the ADC presidential candidate.
@DbPragmatic
Nzogbu don start oh 😂 😂
You means ADC most hold a direct primaries but What does the constitution of the party you joined say.
This are things you guys should have checked before joining ?
You guys can't impose your wish over a political party.
@okpejokpe
Please can we calm down and channel our energy on how to forge a common front rather than focusing on who would be the presidential flag bearer come 2027. The name calling and dragging of personalities for their role in the 2023 election should stop. Let's concentrate on building the house first.
Peter Obi speaks on why he joined ADC
Peter Obi reiterated that he remained a member of the party, despite his involvement in a political coalition.
During an interview on July 6, 2025, he dismissed speculation that his participation in the ADC coalition meant he had left the Labour Party
Obi recently aligned with several prominent political leaders with the aim of unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 polls.
7 Coalition Leaders Reportedly Interested in Tinubu’s Seat
Atiku Abubakar and other opposition political figures rally around the ADC in their quest to challenge President Tinubu in the 2027 election.
In a bid to present a united front ahead of the 2027 election, key opposition figures unveiled the ADC in Abuja.
ADC's Ralph Nwosu has now disclosed that about seven coalition leaders are interested in Tinubu’s seat.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.