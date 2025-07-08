Daniel Bwala, a top aide to President Tinubu and former Atiku spokesperson, said Atiku Abubakar may never become president, noting that his best chance was in 2023

Bwala criticised the new opposition coalition involving Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi, calling it a mix of “internally displaced politicians” with no clear agenda

He predicted the coalition would collapse within six months due to internal rivalry, citing Datti Baba-Ahmed’s comment that all its members want to be president

Daniel Bwala, a senior aide to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, has stated that the former vice president may never become Nigeria’s president.

Speaking on Politics Today, a programme aired on Channels Television, Bwala said Atiku has likely exhausted all political opportunities to occupy Aso Rock, despite several attempts over the years.

Bwala openly challenges Atiku Abubakar’s chances of ever becoming Nigeria’s president. Photo credit: @BwalaDaniel/@atiku

Source: Twitter

“In all honesty, I have expressed my opinion that it may never have been destined by God for him to be president. He has done everything within his means, and he did not win,” Bwala said.

He described the 2023 general election as Atiku’s best shot at the presidency, stressing that such a chance may never come again.

“2023 was the biggest opportunity my former principal had. He will never have that kind of privilege again,” he added.

Tinubu’s aide mocks emerging opposition coalition

Bwala also took a swipe at the recently formed opposition coalition, which includes Labour Party’s Peter Obi and former Minister Rotimi Amaechi.

The coalition, which has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform ahead of the 2027 elections, has been touted by its promoters as a force to unseat Tinubu.

However, Bwala dismissed it as a gathering of “internally displaced politicians” with no clear alternative agenda or direction.

“What I still find intriguing is that this coalition… has not been able to summon the courage to offer alternative facts, policies, or programmes,” Bwala said.

Coalition will collapse within months, says Bwala

Predicting an early collapse of the opposition coalition, Bwala said that internal struggles and personal ambitions would destroy the alliance before it gains traction.

He referenced remarks made by Labour Party vice-presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed, who acknowledged that a major threat to the coalition’s unity was the desire of its members to become president.

“Datti already sensed the danger and said the problem of this coalition is that everyone wants to be president. Within the next six months, that coalition will not even be a conversation—they will scatter," Bwala noted.

APC confident as 2027 draws near

Daniel Bwala hints at APC's preparedness ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: @officialAPCNG

Source: Twitter

With Bwala’s remarks, the Tinubu administration appears increasingly confident about its chances in 2027.

The presidency has continued to downplay the threat posed by the opposition, while urging Nigerians to focus on ongoing reforms and economic recovery efforts.

2027: Atiku's coalition says Presidency in panic mood over ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged that the presidency is already in a panic mode since the launch of the coalition platform and the growing influence of the opposition in the country.

ADC accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration of “calculated incompetence”, stating that the government’s sudden reform push is not born of compassion, but of “political panic, sparked by the growing influence and credibility of the ADC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng