Peter Obi of the Labour Party has clarified the relationship between him and the former military head of state, Late General Sani Abacha

The former presidential candidate also made available a document he co-opted with other traders and importers

Obi made this known days after it was disclosed that he submitted a deal to be a one-term president to the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition

The Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has opened up on the controversies that surrounded his engagement with late General Sani Abacha, the former military head of state in Nigeria during the military regime.

Obi, who served as Anambra governor on two consecutive terms, made the clarification in a statement on his social media page on Wednesday, July 9, adding that the clarification was to set the record straight.

Peter Obi clears engagement with late General Sani Abacha Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi presents documents on Abacha

In the statement, the former governor also made a copy of the official documents he co-opted with other importers and traders into the Taskforce on Port Decongestion. The presidential hopeful said the clarification was in the interest of the people of goodwill, particularly those who are committed to knowing the truth.

His statement reads in part:

“The meeting with General Abacha was not political in nature. I had never met General Sani Abacha prior to that encounter. Our meeting with him was borne out of collective concern as traders and importers over the prolonged delays in clearing goods at the ports."

Read the full statement here:

Peter Obi warned against accepting VP slot

This revelation came after Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly, who correctly predicted the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election, warned Peter Obi against accepting anything less than the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

ADC, the political party, which was recently adopted by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement, constituted many political bigwigs, including Obi and Rotimi Amaechi, who have expressed interest in running in the 2027 presidential race.

Peter Obi promises to be a one-term president Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Who is the coalition party's spokesperson?

Also, Bolaji Abdullahi, the former sports minister, was unanimously appointed as the National Publicity Secretary of ADC temporarily. The ADC and its newly constituted leadership are scheduled to be formally announced in Abuja on Wednesday, July 2.

Since its inauguration, Tinubu's government has seen a mix of achievements and challenges and several sectors of the country. However, opposition leaders have consistently criticised his government and branded it a failure.

Coalition to adopt ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar and other coalition leaders have reportedly set to announce ADC as their political platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

The ADC, according to sources, became the preference of the opposition leaders following concerns that the ADA proposed may not be registered by INEC before the electoral deadline.

This came at a time when the SDP, the earlier proposed political party for the coalition movement, plunged into a leadership crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng