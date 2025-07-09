Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, said the opposition coalition does not have a preferred Presidential aspirant for the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi and on the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Aspirant in the last election, Rotimi Amaechi have all hinted at contesting for the Presidency under the platform of the ADC coalition.

Mark said promised to be fair to all, noting that all the members of the party were “equal stakeholders. Equal joiners, Equal owners “.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while addressing stakeholders of the Kogi State chapter of the ADC at a meeting in Abuja, on Monday, July 7, 2025.

“The ADC has no preferred or favorite presidential aspirant but has set out to first put out a platform that would be attractive and acceptable to majority of Nigerians.”

The former Senate President said the newly formed coalition’s focus is to put out a party that will be well accepted by Nigerians ahead of the 2027 election.

“We are doing this because we do not want this great ship called Nigeria to sink because if we do not rise up, and now, they will sink all of us.

“I don’t own this party more than any of our members and I urge all members to prepare to show Nigerians that ADC is a different party. A different party that is ready to properly run democracy in our country. All Nigerians must come together and take ownership of the ADC,”

Mark urged ADC members to put their differences aside and work as a team. He added that the members must bond together to build the party before they start talking of ambitions.

