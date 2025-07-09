Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, challenged the court ruling that cleared Naira Marley and Sam Larry in the singer’s death

In his argument, he said that the DPP acted prematurely, ignored the coroner’s inquest, and violated public interest

He filed notice of appeal, and sought an order to quash DPP’s legal advice absolving music execs

The father of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has reignited the legal battle surrounding his son's mysterious death.

On July 9, 2025, Mr Joseph Aloba filed a notice of appeal at the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling that cleared music executive Naira Marley and show promoter Sam Larry of any wrongdoing.

According to The PUNCH, the appeal seeks to overturn the July 2, 2025 judgment by Justice D.T. Olatokun, who upheld the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) legal advice exonerating Marley and Larry.

Aloba’s legal counsel, led by Wahab Shittu (SAN) and Don Akaegbu, argued that the court erred in holding that the Attorney-General’s powers under Section 211(1) of the 1999 Constitution are absolute.

According to the appeal, such powers should be subjected to judicial review, especially when exercised in a manner contrary to public interest, justice, or due process.

Calls out misuse of prosecutorial power

Citing the Supreme Court case of Elias v. Arkas (2018), Aloba insisted that unchecked prosecutorial authority could lead to abuse of process and cover-ups.

He asked the court to quash the legal advice with Reference No. LJP/HOM/2023/170, which controversially cleared Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

In his ex parte motion, Aloba also pointed fingers at the police and the DPP, accusing them of interfering with the coroner’s inquest launched in September 2023.

He claimed that key witnesses, including those mentioned in the inquest, were released prematurely and failed to appear for questioning.

Aloba stated, adding that the move sabotaged the path to truth and allowed powerful figures to escape accountability:

“The DPP acted without waiting for the Coroner’s findings"

Neither Naira Marley nor Sam Larry has responded to the appeal at the time of this report. Their names have been repeatedly mentioned by Mohbad’s fans and family as key figures in the events leading up to the singer’s untimely death.

Mohbad's friend confesses

