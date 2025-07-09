Former All Progressives Congress chieftain, Babachir Lawal, made strong claims that key members of the ruling party are plotting to support the All Democratic Congress coalition

Former top government official Babachir Lawal has dropped a bombshell, claiming that some state governors and high-ranking members of the ruling All Progressives Congress are secretly supporting the All Democratic Alliance coalition in preparation for the 2027 polls.

Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made the revelation while speaking during an interview on Beyond the Headlines, aired Tuesday, July 8, on TVC News.

Lawal said that although these individuals have not publicly declared their support, they are aligned with the coalition’s goal of unseating the current administration.

“Yes, APC members are working with the coalition, and they will speak for themselves. Some might not be brave or bold enough to do it the way I have, but there are very many—some tell me, including some governors,” he said.

Legit.ng gathered that Lawal formally exited the ruling party on June 29, revealing that he had been working against it internally for some time due to its persistent disunity and alleged culture of silencing opposing views.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu's leadership style has alienated some of his former supporters, who are now exploring other options.

“A lot of us are people whose primary aim is to replace this government with a better government that serves Nigerians better. If you want to serve this country better, you need to do so from the angle of politics, policies, governance, and leadership. You need to replace the non-performing party,” he said.

“So, there’s nothing wrong if people who were hitherto in APC, allies of Tinubu, have been disappointed in the way he has chosen to run his government or allow others to run his government. There’s nothing wrong if we decide to come together to make a change," he added.

PDP-led coalition formed a merger

Legit.ng previously reported that the National chairman of the Action Peoples Party, Ikenga Ugo-Chinyeri, had said the Peoples Democratic Party-led coalition, which emerged on Monday, is not a merger but a platform to reunify Nigerians.

Ugo-Chinyeri said that the Coalition for United Political Parties was a timely action taken by 39 political parties in the interest of Nigerians. He said that the alliance was not just to capture power, but to unify Nigerians as well as redeem the country from shambles.

Opposition leaders joined coalition

Legit.ng also reported that politicians from various opposition parties gathered on Wednesday, July 2, at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, for a media conference organised by the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP); Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna; and Dino Melaye, a former senator, are among individuals already at the venue.

The meeting, which positioned the front for the ADC-led coalition poised to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election

