Top politicians in Borno state have abandoned the Peoples Democratic Party, All Progressives Congress and other political parties for the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

This happened after Borno state governor Babagan Zulum dismissed the claims of leading five governors to the ADC

Hon. Sheriff Banki, a youth mobiliser and stakeholder advocate for the movement, explained how the "failed Renewed Hope Agenda" by President Tinubu influenced the mass defections

As the race for the 2027 general elections gathers momentum, the African Democratic Party (ADC), the leading coalition movement to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his ruling party (APC), experienced a massive influx of defectors into its fold in Borno state.

Recall that the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition announced the adoption of the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party has attracted prominent opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, ex-Senate President David Mark, and former Osun governor Rauf Aregbesola.

But a video that has gone viral on social media platforms indicated that Mattawali Kashim Ibrahim Imam, a former PDP governorship candidate and APC stalwart in Borno state, had a special dinner at his Maiduguri residence recently, where sources said the gathering also featured discussions with many political bigwigs in the state regarding preparations to join the ADC.

This was after Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, dismissed speculation that he would lead five other governors in defecting to the opposition coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

On Tuesday, July 8, Vanguard reported that in Borno state, that Alhaji Idris Mamman Durkwa, a former governorship aspirant and Honourable Sheriff Banki, a youth mobiliser and stakeholder advocate among others have since taken the lead, as they all dumped their party, PDP with thousands of their supporters, families and associates and pitched tent with ADC.

Retired civil servant lead defectors to ADC

As reported by Vanguard, Durkwa, a retired federal civil servant turned politician who stormed Maiduguri, led the massive defections in the state, as many people from different opposition parties including the ruling APC have started tendering their resignation to their ward chairmen.

Amongst them include, Hon. Mohammed Umara Kumalia, former House minority leader and governorship aspirant and 2023 Borno Central Senatorial Candidate on the platform of the PDP.

Others are, Alh. Saleh Kida, PDP 2023 Deputy Governorship candidate, Alh. Ali Wurge Former PDP national treasurer, Hon. Babakura Abba Yusuf, 2023 House of Representative candidate in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC, Hon. Abdulrazaq Ahmed Zanna, 2023 PDP candidate for Bama, Ngala, Kala Balge federal constituency and other House of Representative candidates.

Also on the list of early defectors are Hon. Maina Justice, in Jere local government area, Hon. Fali Wubulari, former House of Assembly member (Askira Uba LGA state constituency) and many candidates in the opposition parties for House of assemblies in all the 27 local government areas.

Why Borno politicians joined ADC

In Maiduguri, Hon. Sheriff Banki, a youth mobiliser and stakeholder advocate for the movement (coaltion) confirmed the development and said the wave of defection into the ADC was a clear indication of a failed APC under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Nigerians, especially the grassroots have been promised Renewed Hope Agenda by President Tinubu, unfortunately, in the last two years into the APC -led government, the reverse is the case, as people no longer sleep with their two eyes closed, despite facing economic hardships due to bad policies and programmes,” Banki stated.

