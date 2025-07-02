Peter Obi of the Labour Party has reportedly submitted a one-term proposal to the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement

Yunusa Tanko, the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, has disclosed that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has submitted his proposal for a single tenure to the coalition movement for consideration.

The Labour Party chieftain disclosed during a ceremony where Obi was conferred as the ‘Sarki Maskan’ (War Hero), which was in recognition of the former governor of Anambra's selfless service and dedication to the Pantami community in Gombe state.

Obidient coordination gets the traditional title

According to The Punch, the former media aide to the ex-presidential candidate was also honoured with the ‘Dan Maje Babba Pantanmi’. He was also given a commendation letter, which was signed by Mai Martaba Abdullahi, the district head of the Pantami Palace.

Speaking after the event, which was held on Thursday, July 1, the Obidient coordinator said he was optimistic that the coalition movement would align with the one-term ambition of the former Anambra state governor.

Tanko confirmed that the four-year single tenure proposal by Peter Obi has formally been submitted to the coalition movement being championed by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state and ex-Senate President David Mark.

Coalition settled for Mark, Aregbesola, to lead ADC

This came as the coalition reportedly settled for Mark and former Osun state governor Rauf Aregbesola as the interim national chairman and secretary of its newly adopted political platform, African Democratic Congress (ADC), for the 2027 election.

The coalition movement is currently positioning itself against the chances of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Reliable sources who witnessed the development confirmed the appointment after their meeting in Abuja on Tuesday night, July 1. The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the coalition leaders unanimously agreed that the two political leaders should man the positions.

Who is the coalition party's spokesperson?

Also, Bolaji Abdullahi, the former sports minister, was unanimously appointed as the National Publicity Secretary of ADC temporarily. The ADC and its newly constituted leadership are scheduled to be formally announced in Abuja on Wednesday, July 2.

Since its inauguration, Tinubu's government has seen a mix of achievements and challenges and several sectors of the country. However, opposition leaders have consistently criticised his government and branded it a failure.

Coalition to adopt ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar and other coalition leaders have reportedly set to announce ADC as their political platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

The ADC, according to sources, became the preference of the opposition leaders following concerns that the ADA proposed may not be registered by INEC before the electoral deadline.

This came at a time when the SDP, the earlier proposed political party for the coalition movement, plunged into a leadership crisis.

