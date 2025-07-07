The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has reacted to the continued detention of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

Obi said it does not make any sense and unjustifiable to keep Kanu in detention since he was arrested and brought back to the country

The former Anambra state governor explained how he will handle national agitation and insecurity

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has faulted the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Obi described Kanu’s continued detention as unreasonable and unjustifiable especially if the allegations were based on verbal offences.

Peter Obi says Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention doesn’t make sense. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

He sated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on July 6, 2025.

When asked if he would canvass a political solution for the IPOB leader, Obi said:

“For every one of them, I mean, why is he still being held? It does not make sense to me,”

The former Anambra state governor Kanu’s alleged use of vulgar words was not enough reason for his continued detention.

“Some people said that because he used vulgar words and everything. I’ve not seen it. They said he’s using vulgar words. But it doesn’t bother me if I’m president, whether you call me a thief or an idiot, which they call me today. It doesn’t bother me.

“My duty as a leader is for the common man—to put food on their table.”

Obi said he will adopt dialogue and inclusive political solutions to national agitation and insecurity.

He frowned on the use of prolonged detentions or military-style crackdowns approach.

“If there are people I can talk to, I’ll talk to them… Let’s say tomorrow we have a bandit operating in the North East, I’ll meet with him. But that is just to establish a link to say enough is enough. And afterwards, I’ll deal with it decisively.”

Recall that President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Works, David Umahi, disclosed that the federal government is ready to negotiate the release of Kanu.

Umahi, a two-term governor of Ebonyi, dismissed the reports that the southeast has started using Kanu's release as a condition to support President Tinubu's second-term ambition.

The minister expressed optimism that Kanu will be released not by pressure and political conditions but by dialogue and God's grace.

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Kanu's trial has continued with the prosecution presenting explosive video and audio recordings, where Kanu allegedly incited violence against Nigerian security forces and key figures

Disturbing statements included calls to burn government buildings, target police officers, and offer a bounty for the death of a political leader, further inflaming tensions.

The prosecution introduced additional evidence, including a CD of Kanu’s 2021 DSS interrogation, while the defence objected to its admissibility, and the case was adjourned until May 8, 2025.

