Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi has again confirmed that he will run for president in the 2027 election.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, spoke in an interview on Channels Television on Sunday night, July 6, monitored by Legit.ng.

Peter Obi says he will run for president and not as Atiku's vice. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Reall the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has been rooting for a coalition of political parties and individuals to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

There have been speculations that Obi and Atiku have perfected plans to contest in the 2027 election on a joint ticket as part of the coalition agreements.

But speaking in his latest video interview, Obi, who was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 election, refuted the claims. Obi dismissed rumours of a joint ticket with Atiku, underscoring his independent candidacy. It was the second time in a week that Obi would confirm his imminent participation in the 2027 presidential poll.

He further clarified that the new African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition focuses on addressing insecurity, poverty, and education reform, rather than mere political alliances.

Furthermore, Obi specified three core priorities for his first 100 days: enhancing security, bolstering education, and eradicating poverty.

He said:

“I’m going to contest for the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, and I believe I am qualified for it.”

The interview can be watched below:

How formidable is Peter Obi?

Obi came third in the 2023 presidential election, which Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won.

Atiku, who came second in the election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, and Obi separately challenged Tinubu’s election, alleging widespread electoral malpractices, but they lost in all the courts, including Nigeria’s Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, before the 2023 election, there had been agitations by Igbo-speaking people of the south-east that the region should be allowed to produce Nigeria’s president.

Although Obi was not the only presidential candidate from the south-east during the 2023 election, he was perceived as a stronger candidate through whom the Igbo ambition could be realised.

Why Obi joined ADC coalition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi said he joined the ADC coalition because one needs the experience of those who have failed and those who have succeeded.

Obi explained that has has no problem with opposition figures coming together, "so that everybody can do things better".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng