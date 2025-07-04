Baba-Ahmed said Obi should not be VP in 2027, citing his strong 2023 showing with over 10 million votes as proof he deserves a presidential ticket

He argued Obi stands out among ADC coalition contenders, including Atiku and Amaechi, and should not play a supporting role in the upcoming race

Baba-Ahmed rejected coalition-only narrative, insisting Labour Party defeated APC and PDP in 2023 without alliances, showing Obi’s solo strength

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, former running mate to Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election, has said that Obi should not be considered as a vice presidential candidate in the upcoming 2027 general election.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Prime Time programme on Thursday, July 4, Baba-Ahmed insisted that Obi, given his strong showing in the last election, deserves the presidential ticket of any opposition coalition, not a deputy role.

Baba-Ahmed cautions Peter Obi against accepting the VP slot from the coalition for the 2027 election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Baba-Ahmed speaks on Obi's performance in 2023 election

Baba-Ahmed argued that Peter Obi’s performance in the 2023 election, where he secured over 10 million votes despite electoral disputes, shows that he commands national support, Sun reported.

“The position of VP is very big. I wanted to be, and I was rigged out. But I think Peter Obi should not be a VP, having gotten a disputed 10 million votes,” he said.

Speaking further, Baba-Ahmed stressed that Obi’s popularity and strength warrant a top position.

ADC coalition weighs major contenders

The African Democratic Congress (ADC)-led coalition is reportedly considering three leading figures for its presidential ticket: former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and Peter Obi, Vanguard reported

Baba-Ahmed, however, made it clear that in his view, Obi stands out among them and should not be asked to play a supporting role to any of the others.

Baba-Ahmed challenges coalition narrative

Datti Baba-Ahmed discusses the Atiku-led coalition and its chances in the 2027 election. Photo credit: ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Baba-Ahmed also pushed back against the idea that only a coalition of opposition parties can defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

He noted that the Labour Party managed to defeat both APC and PDP at the polls in 2023 without forming any alliance.

“It’s all about a narrative that was sold out to Nigeria very quickly — that to defeat Tinubu, it has to be a coalition. Coalition is good, but in 2023, we defeated APC, PDP. There was no coalition in Labour Party,” he explained.

Baba-Ahmed’s remarks are likely to stir fresh debate within the opposition ranks, particularly as talks around coalition-building gain momentum ahead of 2027.

His strong endorsement of Peter Obi as a standalone presidential candidate signals the ongoing realignments within Nigeria’s political landscape.

VDM: 2 reasons Peter Obi, Atiku’s coalition will fail

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that controversial political activist, VDM (VeryDarkMan), has thrown a heavy punch at Nigeria’s new opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that the alliance featuring Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and other opposition figures is headed for a “woeful failure.”

In a video posted on his social media platform on Friday, July 4, VDM didn’t mince words, saying Nigerians should not be deceived by the recent coalition hype, because history is about to repeat itself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng