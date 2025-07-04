Comedian Acapella fiercely defended former governor Peter Obi from Sowore's recent corruption claims

Sowore had accused Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai, Malami, and others of aiding systemic corruption

Acapella called Sowore a lying, unrepentant wanna-be hero and reminded him of his role in bringing President Buhari to power

Comedian Acapella has taken a fiery swipe at activist and politician Omoyele Sowore, after the latter unleashed a barrage of explosive allegations against several prominent Nigerian political figures, including President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Sowore claimed,

“I did not join Bola Ahmed Tinubu in distributing h*roin and c*caine in Chicago. I did not join Atiku Abubakar in looting the Nigerian Customs dry.”

Acapella defends former governor Peter Obi from Sowore's recent corruption claims. Photos: @comedian_acapella/@yelesowore/@peterobi/IG.

Source: Instagram

He didn’t stop there. Sowore went on to accuse former Senate President David Mark, former Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, and former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai of aiding corruption and human rights violations.

However, it was his attack on Peter Obi that appeared to touch a nerve.

Sowore alleged:

“I did not join Peter Obi at the Tin Can Ports while he cleared goods for Sani Abacha when the same Abacha that was dismantling Nigeria brick by brick.”

The claims instantly drew backlash online, with comedian Acapella emerging as one of the loudest voices of criticism. In his response on X, Acapella labelled Sowore a liar and accused him of peddling a distorted version of history.

Acapella fired back:

“First off, Peter never worked for the Abacha government, you lying unrepentant wanna-be hero,”

He explained that Obi’s involvement at the Tin Can Port was a civic gesture during a period of severe port congestion, and not an official appointment by the Abacha regime.

He added:

“Obi never received any salary for the few months he helped decongest the port, neither was he documented as an official appointee of the Abacha government"

But Acapella didn’t stop there. He also dragged Sowore over his alleged role in bringing President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015, a decision many Nigerians have come to regret.

He added:

“Whatever you didn’t do isn’t my concern. The mere fact that you were the chief propagandist in bringing in that disaster, Buhari, into power in 2015, you have no morals to point out who is corrupt and who isn’t

See the tweet here:

Nigerians react to Acapella, Sowore's clash

Nigerians quickly took to X to weigh in on the spat between the comedian and the activist.

@theoladayo said:

“Sowore has turned activism into clout chasing. You can’t keep throwing everyone under the bus just to stay relevant.”

@MsToria4Real wrote:

“Thank you Acapella for saying the truth! Sowore is just bitter that Peter Obi is respected and he isn't.”

@Chukwudi_Uzoma commented:

“When you helped bring Buhari to power and still have the audacity to talk about corruption, your credibility is already in the mud.”

@Dre_visionary said:

“I used to respect Sowore but this his anti-everyone campaign is now giving jealousy. What did Peter Obi do to him?”

However, some users supported Sowore's boldness.

@truthSayer9 wrote:

“Whether you like it or not, Sowore is exposing all of them. That’s the job of an activist. Obi is not a saint either.”

@RealTalkNaija added:

“You people are quick to defend Obi, but nobody wants to look into these allegations. Let’s face the facts too.”

Sowore accuses Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai, Malami, and others of aiding systemic corruption. Photos: @yelesowore/IG.

Source: Twitter

Sowore talks tough over Tinubu's national award

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omoyele Sowore has made it clear that he would categorically reject any National Award nomination from President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu gave national awards to 102 Nigerians on Democracy Day.

Furthermore, in a post via X, he stated that he would not only denounce the honour but would also take legal action for defamation if he were mistakenly included in the prestigious list.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng