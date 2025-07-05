A viral video shows ADC supporters in orange caps warmly welcoming Rauf Aregbesola at Lagos airport following his appointment as the party’s National Secretary

Aregbesola, drawing inspiration from South Africa’s ANC, criticised Nigerian parties for lacking ideology and vowed to help ADC restore vision and integrity

Backed by Atiku, Obi, and Mark, ADC is positioning itself as a strong opposition ahead of 2027, with growing grassroots momentum evident in the airport reception

A viral video has captured the moment supporters of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the newly appointed National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), thronged the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos to welcome him on Friday evening.

The crowd, dressed in bright orange caps, a growing symbol of the ADC’s renewed energy, cheered enthusiastically as the former Minister of Interior arrived from Abuja.

Aregbesola speaks on vision and leadership

In a post made via X, Aregbesola reflected on his new role within the party and drew comparisons with South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC).

“The ANC is not perfect, but it stands for something. It was forged in resistance, sharpened by vision, and led by men and women who believed in justice, dignity, and inclusivity,” he said.

He criticised Nigeria’s current political system, noting that many parties lack ideological focus.

“Sadly, in Nigeria today, we cannot say the same. Most of our parties are mere platforms for personal ambition rather than vehicles for national transformation,” Aregbesola remarked.

ADC emerges as a new political force

Aregbesola’s appointment comes amid efforts to reposition the ADC as a formidable opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The coalition is backed by major political figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Senate President David Mark.

Together, they aim to build a movement capable of challenging President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid and offering Nigerians a viable alternative rooted in ideology and collective vision.

The reception at the airport highlights growing grassroots support for the ADC’s emerging agenda.

