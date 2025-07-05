Tensions between FCT minister Nyesom Wike and Ovation publisher Dele Momodu intensified after Wike said Momodu lacked credibility

In a trending interview, Wike asserted that Dele Momodu, who contested for president, only got one vote

In response to Wike's recent outburst, Momodu, in a fiery Facebook post, described the FCT minister as a "bull in the china shop" and demanded someone intervene before his behaviour worsens

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dele Momodu, a two-term presidential aspirant and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has fired back at Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), after Wike accused him of lacking credibility and disparaged his eating habits.

Ovation Publisher Dele Momodu reacts after FCT minister Nyesom Wike said he lacked credibility. Photo credit: @OneJoblessBoy

Source: Twitter

Momodu calls for Wike's rescue, criticises his behaviour

Momodu referred to Wike as a "bull in a china shop," criticising the FCT minister's actions on national Channels TV Politics Today and accusing him of undermining Nigeria’s democracy.

Dele Momodu also called for someone to intervene before Wike spirals further.

Recall that Wike, during a media parley and a recent interview on Channels TV, said Dele Momodu was never his friend.

The FCT minister also disclosed that Dele Momodu, when eating, usually drops food from his mouth.

Reacting, via a post shared on his Facebook page on Friday, July 4, Dele Momodu wrote:

“Nyesom Wike urgently needs someone to rescue him before he goes stark in the market place... The amount of spittle he wasted this night alone would conveniently float a canoe in Rivers State.”

Momodu Reflects on Past Relationship with Wike

Speaking further, Dele Momodu recounted his past interactions with Wike, revealing that Wike once invited him to Port Harcourt and was keen on enhancing his image through photo-ops and gifts.

Momodu, Ovation publisher, also hinted that Wike’s newfound wealth has contributed to his arrogant behaviour.

Dele Momodu stated thus:

"NYESOM WIKE: A BULL IN THE CHINA SHOP...

"This evening, Minister Wike took his garrulosity to a different level on Politics Today, anchored by Mr Seun Okinbaloye, of CHANNELS TV. He was obviously soaked in some esoteric spirits as he went on full rampage to disparage everyone opposed to his despicable assault on our hard earned Democracy. But he is a bit too young to know and appreciate what it took to return Nigeria to Democracy in 1999...

"A few years back, after my famous Instagram live interview with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, during which Kanu blasted Nyesom Wike, I received a call requesting that I give Wike a right of reply, which I gladly obliged. After the interview, Wike excitedly invited Ovation to Port Harcourt to cover his projects. Since his memories seem to be fading rapidly, I have requested for a right of reply from CHANNELS TV next Monday to copiously show Nigerians, and President Bola Tinubu in particular the type of loose canon he has unleashed on hapless citizens in the name of politics...

"NYESOM WIKE urgently needs someone to rescue him before he goes stark in the market place... The amount of spittle he wasted this night alone would conveniently float a canoe in Rivers State...

"May be he mistook me for some cheap journalists, when he spoke about his food that I ate. As stupendously wealthy as he is, his crass food was not the type anyone would actually savor. Rather I tooched him up like a beauty therapist and introduced him to some exclusive champagnes and perfumes which he usually instructed his ADC to immediately keep in the room upstairs. He invited me regularly, first thing in the morning, for photo-ops, in order to boost his image... And he started dressing better than when we met. He told me how he used to watch me, perhaps enviously, when I used to roll with his Boss, RT. HON. CHIBUIKE ROTIMI AMAECHI... He was our boy then but too much money has now turned him into a rude kid.

"In one of the above pictures, you will see evidence of such bags filled with gifts from me to him. I have been balling, globally, with the high & mighty long before WIKE got his first passport."

Source: Legit.ng