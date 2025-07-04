A Nigerian man has taken to the X app to share his experience with a former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai, who died after an illness

In his emotional post, he recounted the day he met the late sports star at Intercontinental Bank, which is now defunct

Social media users who have been grieving over the former footballer's death penned condolence messages and mourned his demise

A Nigerian man recently narrated his encounter with the late Peter Rufai, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper, on the X app.

The sports star reportedly passed away following a period of illness that had been affecting him.

Man recounts his experience with former goalkeeper Peter Rufai before his death. Photo credit: @lordpete10/X.

Source: Twitter

Man shares encounter with late Peter Rufai

The man, known on X as @lordpete10, took to the platform to recount his memorable meeting with Rufai.

He narrated that the encounter took place at Intercontinental Bank, which has since suspended operations.

According to his account, they had exchanged pleasantries, and Rufai even signed an autograph on the back of a passport photograph belonging to him.

In his words:

"RIP Dodo Mayana. My first time meeting him was at then intercontinental bank(now defunct). We exchanged pleasantries. To my surprise. He signed an autograph at the back of my passport photography. I was star-strucked! My name-sake. Rest well!"

Man who physically met former Peter Rufai goalkeeper before his death speaks. Photo credit: Sports World.

Source: UGC

Reactions trail Peter Rufai's death

The news of Rufai's passing left Nigerians in pain with many football lovers paying tribute to the late sports star.

Omezuo1 said:

"Peter Rufai was a superb goalkeeper. When we played street football, Every kid in the block as a keeper would refer to himself as PETER RUFAI. Our childhood hero is gone but never forgotten. REST EASY DodoMayana."

Sleeko reacted:

"All these hypocrites will not be posting our own legend just because he’s not playing for Liverpool."

Avelino commented:

"I didn't see him play, but my uncle, who is passionate about African football, was among the names of N'Kono, Emmanuel Kundé, Roger Milla, Abedi Pelé, George Weah, Rashidi Yekini, Omam-Biyik, Sunday Oliseh, and the name of the giant Mayana was present. Rest in peace, legend!"

Prettycachy said:

"I vividly remember Tunisia 94. Watched it with my late Dad and could hear some of his friends calling him "Keeper Rufai" and I thought that was his name until I knew better. RIP Dodo Mayana."

King ST said:

"You need to do more @NGSuperEagles try to be posting our players so we can celebrate and recognize them when they are alive and not only death RIP LEGEND RUFAI."

Bab Son Ace reacted:

"Legend. You never forgotten. My late mom who works with the football federation when they are still call NFA. She made me love football real much and I learnt a lot about him and I wanted to be like him."

Sunky reacted:

"I am in tears, Peter Rufai rest well. When you get to the world beyond, extend my greetings to Rashidi Yekini, Sam Okwaraji, Muda Lawal and the remaining Soccer heroes like yourself who have departed this world. Your legacies live on."

Yola added:

"The reality about life is that, you may not be part of the future you're working hard for and stressing about. Just enjoy every moment (good or bad) life gives you with friends, families, strangers and even enemies. RIP Legendary Peter Rufai. RIP DJ20. You'll Never Walk Alone."

Lady shares her experience with Peter Rufai

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady mourned the unfortunate demise of former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai.

In a post shared via the X app, she remembered her experience with the goalkeeper in 2019, when he came to her school, Yabatech.

Source: Legit.ng