Former presidential aspirant and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dele Momodu, has broken his silence about abandoning the PDP ahead of the 2027 election

Speaking at a recent interview, Momodu noted that his soul has already left the PDP as he clarified the role the APC is playing to destabilise the PDP

The renowned journalist and Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu, also explained why it is difficult to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Ovation publisher and a two-term presidential aspirant and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, on Tuesday, June 10, asserted that his soul has already left the PDP, while only his body remained in the party.

Momodu speaks on dumping PDP, APC's role in party's crisis

Momodu made this submission while featuring on a Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State monthly programme: “Guest of the Month,” in Ibadan, the state capital.

The presidential hopeful also stated that the PDP is the only opposition party that has what it takes to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s dominance in 2027.

However, Momodu added that some PDP members are being used as a tool to destabilise Nigeria's main opposition party, The Punch reported.

Momodu said:

"If PDP is united, it has all that it takes to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress in 2027, but forces against it would not allow this to be.

"The APC is jittery of the PDP, noting that it is the only opposition party that can challenge its dominance in 2027. This is one of the reasons why the leadership of the APC at all levels is ensuring that the party is factionalided."

"There is no way that a disunited PDP can wrest power from APC in 2027. The ideology of the ruling party is to weaken the main opposition party.

“Another challenge is the problem within the party. Some of its members are being used to work against its stability and progress. But PDP is a law-abiding party. It always follows due process before making any decision on its members.

“It is the law that will stimulate the process of suspending or sacking erring members,” he stressed.

2027 presidency: It's not easy to defeat Tinubu - Momodu

Momodu explained further that it’s almost impossible to remove President Tinubu in 2027 unless there is a formidable team and coalition.

“Also, whoever would contest favourably against the current president must come from the opposite direction in terms of regions in Nigeria,” he added.

Momodu rules out possibility of Atiku joining APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that PDP chieftain and Atiku Abubakar's ally, Dele Momodu, has said the former Vice President is not planning to join the APC.

Legit.ng recalls that the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 Nigerian election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, recently claimed that his erstwhile principal, Atiku, is on his way out of the PDP.

But speaking in an interview on Wednesday, April 30, Momodu countered Okowa and stated that Atiku is focused on the 2027 election as a leader of the country's opposition.

Source: Legit.ng