Datti Baba-Ahmed has raised concerns over the internal structure of the newly formed ADC-led opposition coalition

He warned that the absence of a clear presidential frontrunner could lead to bitter primaries and post-election instability

Drawing comparisons with the APC’s 2015 strategy, he noted that Buhari was widely accepted early on, unlike the current coalition scenario

Former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has expressed concern over the future of the newly formed coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as he sounds warning that the absence of a clearly preferred presidential candidate could pose serious internal challenges.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Thursday, Baba-Ahmed said while the coalition represents a major political development, it lacks the strategic clarity that once defined the merger that brought the All Progressives Congress (APC) to power in 2015.

The coalition, which was officially unveiled on Wednesday, brings together influential opposition leaders including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The aim, according to its architects, is to present a united front against the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obi's former running mate points out ADC's defect

Baba-Ahmed pointed out that the ADC coalition appears fragmented when compared to the APC merger of 2015.

He noted that within APC, a power-sharing understanding was in place well before the primaries, with Muhammadu Buhari already seen as the undisputed presidential candidate.

“There are structural misgivings in the coalition as it is today. Buhari was the distant anointed from ab initio,” Baba-Ahmed said.

“The convener (Tinubu) supported him. He understands that when Buhari leaves, he will become president.”

According to him, the ADC-led coalition lacks that level of consensus, and the race for its presidential ticket is already shaping up to be contentious.

“This opposition does not have a distant anointed (candidate). There will be a very close gap and tight struggle for it,” he added.

“Possibly, not so clean primary and struggle for it. The question is what will be the aftermath.”

Tension grows as ambitious bigwigs douse interest

Political observers have for long been highlighting Baba-Ahmed’s remarks about how the coalition will navigate competing ambitions among heavyweight politicians who have all, at various times, contested or vied for the presidency.

As the ADC attempts to build momentum ahead of 2027, political analysts and social media commenters believe the ability of its leaders to resolve internal differences and manage expectations around the presidential ticket will determine whether the coalition can present a formidable challenge to the almighty Tinubu-led APC.

So far, none of the major figures involved in the coalition has publicly declared interest in the party’s 2027 ticket, though their political histories suggest otherwise.

Wike mentions why Atiku, others left PDP for ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said Atiku Abubakar, David Mark, and others left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because they could not take over the party’s leadership.

Wike said Mark, who was a former Senate President, wanted to be PDP chairman but was denied.

