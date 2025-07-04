VDM has predicted the failure of the 2027 anti-APC coalition, claiming Peter Obi and Atiku's alliance is doomed like past efforts to unseat Buhari

According to the activist, the ruling party, APC, will allegedly bribe INEC leadership to stay in control

The activist called for strict laws to stop political pr*stitution and enforce party loyalty

Controversial political activist, VDM (VeryDarkMan), has thrown a heavy punch at Nigeria’s new opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that the alliance featuring Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and other opposition figures is headed for a “woeful failure.”

In a video posted on his social media platform on Friday, July 4, 2025, VDM didn’t mince words, saying Nigerians should not be deceived by the recent coalition hype, because history is about to repeat itself.

“Atiku, Peter Obi’s coalition will fail woefully because of these factors,” he declared.

According to him, two major factors will destroy the coalition’s dreams of unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC): INEC's compromise and political disloyalty.

Drawing parallels with past elections, VDM recalled how a similar opposition merger was formed to stop President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, but despite the effort, the ex-President still won re-election.

He said:

“This is not the first time a coalition has been formed to unseat a sitting President… and guess what? Buhari still went ahead to win"

He believes the same fate awaits Obi and Atiku in 2027.

INEC allegedly compromised

VDM also questioned the Federal Government’s recent decision to build a new headquarters for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), suggesting it’s a disguised move to pump money into the system and “buy” loyalty.

He asked rhetorically:

“They will pack money and give Yakubu, the INEC chairman. So, who do you think INEC would work for?”

His remarks have sparked online debates about the independence of INEC and the credibility of future elections.

VDM predicts internal collapse

In his second point, the activist slammed Nigeria’s decamping culture, calling it one of the biggest obstacles to opposition unity.

He warned that even before the 2027 elections, some coalition members would betray the movement and return to the APC.

He stated:

“Assuming ADC wins in 2027, members from the APC will run there. Just watch—last minute, members of the coalition will still decamp to APC.”

He called for a constitutional amendment to prevent politicians from switching parties arbitrarily, proposing an 8-year lock-in law to ensure loyalty.

