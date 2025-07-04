Segun Sowunmi, a prominent member of the PDP, has criticised Nigerian politicians, including Atiku Abubakar, for floating the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to challenge Bola Tinubu

In a chat with his supporters, Sowunmi explained why Nigerians should not trust ADC backers with power in the 2027 general elections

Sowunmi also explained who will determine Tinubu's re-election in 2027 and suggested an alternative party for Nigerians

The chief convener of the Alternative, a pan-Nigerian Movement, Segun Sowunmi, has described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a coalition of commotion, confusion and corruption.

Amid the plot to unseat Tinubu in 2027, Segun Sowunmi, PDP chieftains claims Atiku-led ADC coalition will fail. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Segun Sowunmi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's opposition leaders on Wednesday, July 2, unveiled a new coalition which they say is aimed at unseating the ruling party in Africa’s biggest democracy ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, challenging President Tinubu's APC party, is believed to be led by Atiku and Peter Obi, both runners-up in the 2023 presidential election.

Interestingly, David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, the former Senate President and ex-governor of Osun state, respectively, were appointed as the interim chairman and secretary of the ADC by the coalition movement.

Atiku’s former ally, Segun Sowunmi who recently met with President Tinubu, explained why Nigerians should not vote for the ADC in 2027. Photo credit: Dada Olusegun

Coalition against Tinubu will fail - Sowunmi

Speaking at the Southwest Town hall meeting of the Alternative in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Showunmi, a former spokesperson of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, described the platform as a coalition of corruption and mismanagement, Daily Trust reported.

“So, when people ask me what I have to say about the coalition or whatever they call it? I will just say, the merry-go-round of the musical chair they have been doing since 1992 did not work them and will not work now,” he said.

Nigerians will decide Tinubu's fate in 2027 - Sowunmi

As reported by Daily Trust, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said Nigerians have up to next year to decide if they will re-elect President Bola Tinubu or not.

He, however, ruled out the leaders in the coalition, saying it will be a waste of time if Nigerians entrust them with power.

“In the meantime, we may not know who can to be fit in, but we know these ones can not do anything. It will be a waste of everybody’s time even if they try it,” he said.

Showunmi added that the PDP, as an alternative, was created to deepen Nigerian democracy.

“We must all come together to salvage the country,” he said.

