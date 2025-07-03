Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

In a surprising turn of events, the former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, has finally declared his allegiance to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, has confirmed his movement to the new coalition party, African Democratic Congress (ADC). Photo credit: Emeka Ihedioha

Source: Facebook

ADC is the way to go - Ihedioha declares

Ihedioha confirmed this while addressing members of his rebuild Imo movement (RIM) at his Owerri residence, Ihedioha, on Thursday, July 3.

According to Ihedioha, the ADC is now the political platform for him and his supporters.

Recall that the former governor resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in April last year and has remained without a political party since.

But on Thursday, Ihedioha said:

“My party, your party, our party is now ADC. That is the way to go. That is the party for all of us,” he said.

The former governor urged the leaders of the RIM to mobilise support for ADC across the 305 wards in the state.

Ihedioha, who previously served as deputy speaker of the house of representatives, thanked his supporters for their patience while waiting for a new political platform.

Ihedioha attends the unveiling of the ADC with Atiku Abubakar and other top politicians in Abuja. Photo credit: Emeka Ihedioha

Source: Facebook

“I urge you, as leaders of our rebuild Imo movement (RIM), to go home to your respective chapters, wards, LGAs and zones, and take this gospel to the grassroots, to the people,” he said.

“We are people-oriented. Our strength is the people, the masses. We already have representation in all the booths in the 305 wards in the state, and our structure across the 27 LGAs and three geo-political zones is strong, viable and functional.

“Just go home and invigorate our RIM structure, which is highly effective and superb.”

“I must thank all of you here and those who are not here for your steadfastness, support and patience,” he said.

Ihedioha joins Atiku, others in ADC

Ihedioha was one of the several prominent Nigerian political figures spotted at the unveiling of ADC as the platform of the opposition coalition in Abuja.

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's opposition leaders on Wednesday, July 2, unveiled a new coalition which they say is aimed at unseating the ruling party in Africa’s biggest democracy ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The coalition unveiling took place at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

The Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, challenging President Tinubu's APC party, is believed to be led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, both runners-up in the 2023 presidential vote.

Interestingly, David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola, the former Senate President and ex-governor of Osun state, respectively, were appointed as the interim chairman and secretary of the ADC by the coalition movement.

Read more about ADC here:

Ex-Minister Malami dumps APC joins ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-minister of Justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami, has announced his resignation from the APC to the ADC.

Malami announced the political move after attending the official unveiling of the ADC, the political party adopted by the coalition movement, being led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The coalition movement is positioning itself to sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng