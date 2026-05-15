A heartbroken crew member mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer complications

In her post, she shared how the actor treated her in the early years of her career and his relationship with other crew members on set

Her post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the death of the late Nollywood actor

A Nigerian lady, Angel Isaac, turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A lady who worked with Alexx Ekubo shares how he treated crew members on set. Photo: @angelisaacofficial

Source: Instagram

Lady who worked with Alexx Ekubo mourns him

Identified as @angelisaacofficial on Instagram, the lady spoke about her relationship with the actor and how he treated crew members on set.

She also recounted her personal encounter with him at the beginning of her career.

Her Instagram post read:

“Chai Ikuku….. as we fondly call you…. I remember when I started my editing journey, you were one person that kept encouraging me, Alex would say “Angy don’t worry you will be big, I believe in you, we have very few female in this industry and I am glad you are here, just keep focus, no distractions”

“Those words where something to me, when I got a little bigger we still talked about it. You have a kind heart, when you are on set most crew will agree that Alex would share money to every crew members before he leaves. So better make sure you are around else you will miss the cool cash.

“You were very funny and lively and ready to helped. You will be missed in this space. This is really painful sha, till we meet and part no more.”

Reactions trail lady's tribute to Alexx Ekubo

odunayofiki said:

"Hnmm it is well 😢 Kai."

mabel_obianuju said:

"Another loss 😭💔. At this point, all I want to say is this: please learn to be kind. Celebrities are human beings, public figures are human beings, non-celebrities are human beings, everybody around you is human. Please learn how to talk to people. Learn how to choose your words. Not everything should come out of your mouth simply because you are angry or because social media gives people the freedom to say anything. Words are powerful. Words can destroy people quietly. Words can leave people shattered, broken, devastated, and damaged for a very long time."

ovi.odiete said:

Love Letter

Alexx Ekubo: Lady Who Worked Closely With Actor Shares Unusual Way He Treated Crew Members on Set

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng