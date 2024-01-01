President Bola Tinubu's former protégé, Rauf Aregbesola, has said he will soon announce his next political move to the people of Osun

The former governor of Osun state said he was betrayed by his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, who is a brother to President Tinubu

In the build-up to the 2022 governorship election in Osun state, Aregbesola was caught in a viral video saying Tinubu did not want what happened to Akinwunmi Ambode in Lagos to happen to Oyetola

Rauf Aregbesola, the former governor of Osun state, has revealed plans to announce his next political move to the state's people.

This is coming after a long silent battle between him and President Bola Tinubu and Gboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor of Osun state.

How Oyetola betrayed me, Aregesola revealed

According to The Cable, the immediate past minister of interior made the comment at the end of the year, thanking his loyalists organised for him in Ilesa, Osun state.

Speaking at the event, Aregbesola said he and his loyalists were betrayed by his successor, Oyetola

His narrative reads in part:

“We did our own eight years in office, and by the grace of God, we handed over power to the person who we felt would meet our interests and that of the party,

“But he betrayed us and the party. Those who are not patient and not in Osun began to say rubbish about the matter."

Aregbesola speaks on his battle with Oyetola, Tinubu

The former governor further revealed how the conditions given by his camp during a peace meeting ahead of the 2022 governorship election in the state were ignored by the Oyetola's camp.

Recall that the loss of Oyetola in the election marked the beginning of the feud between Aregbesola and President Tinubu.

Aregbesola was caught in a video ahead of the election that Tinubu did not want what he did to the former governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, to happen to his brother, Oyetola.

