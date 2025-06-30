In recent months, Delta governor Sheriff Oborevwori; Ifeanyi Okowa, the immediate former governor; PDP bigwigs in the state and the national assembly; defected to the APC

Opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), have accused the ruling APC of planning to make Nigeria a one-party state

Regardless, the APC launched fresh moves to poach five opposition members before the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has boasted of wooing at least five more governors to its camp.

Legit.ng reports that this follows a wave of defections by opposition bigwigs, federal lawmakers, and endorsements for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election.

The revelation was made by APC national vice-chairman (South East), Ijeoma Arodiogbu, in an interview with The Punch. The report was published on Monday, June 30.

According to Arodiogbu, the defections were imminent.

He said:

“We are talking about governors from Bayelsa, Rivers, Plateau, Kano, either Abia or Enugu. In the next two months, you will see them join us officially."

1) Bayelsa's Diri

The majority of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the Bayelsa state house of assembly have endorsed the alleged decision of Governor Douye Diri to defect to the APC.

Presently, there are 19 members of the PDP in the 24-man legislature, while the opposition has five members.

Sources disclosed to Sunday Sun that as part of his consultation with stakeholders towards his defection plans, Diri had told the Speaker, Abraham Ngobere, to sample the opinion of his colleagues.

2) Rivers' Fubara

In May, a media outlet reported that President Tinubu convinced suspended Rivers governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to join the APC, following months of intense political crisis in the oil-rich state.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation were said to have revealed the development.

3) Plateau's Mutfwang

Already, there are calls from the side of the APC for Caleb Mutfwang, governor of Plateau, to join their party.

Earlier in June, the north-central APC Forum declared that its call for Governor Mutfwang to defect from the PDP to the APC is supported by the party’s national leadership.

4) Kano's Abba Yusuf

Speculations followed the sudden resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje as the APC national chairman. One of the rumours is that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso will join the APC and become the chairman of the party.

There are also claims that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf could follow Kwankwaso, his mentor, in dumping the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the APC.

5) Abia/Enugu

Already, Abia state governor, Alex Otti, has declared his support for President Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, saying his alignment with the president on key economic policies predates current political affiliations.

In the same vein, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state lauded the president 'for ensuring safety and stability on all roads within the country previously bedeviled by criminal activities'.

Tinubu knocks opposition coalition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu told Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state not to be swayed by 'the noise of coalition groups'.

According to Tinubu, opposition figures working together to unseat him are "political internally-displaced persons (IDPs).”

The Nigerian leader asked Governor Sule not to give the coalition members hope.

