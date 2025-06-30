Focus turns to the key election in Ogun state, especially as the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun, cannot seek re-election

In The Gateway State, a high-stakes battle is imminent with the two leading political parties, the APC and PDP, set to slug it out

In this report, Legit.ng highlights four APC and PDP politicians who may succeed Governor Abiodun on completion of his eight-year term

Abeokuta, Ogun state - By May 29, 2027, Governor Dapo Abiodun will have completed his two terms as the fifth civilian governor of Ogun state.

Legit.ng reports that while the next governorship election may seem distant, political undercurrents are already intensifying.

Already, political gladiators across party lines are gearing up, consulting, forging alliances, and testing the waters in Ogun state.

From established politicians to emerging contenders and fringe aspirants, the race is beginning to take shape.

Legit.ng spotlights four politicians who may throw their hats into the ring when the contest starts officially.

Ogun: Likely APC candidates

1) Senator Solomon Adeola (Yayi)

Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, known locally as "Yayi", serves as the senator for Ogun West since 2023.

He was previously the senator from Lagos West from 2015 to 2023.

From 2011 to 2015, he was the chairman of the house of representatives committee on public accounts.

Yayi hails from Ogun’s minority Yewa bloc, which has historically never produced a governor. He is a longtime member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

2) Sarafa Tunji-Isola

Tunji-Isola, a former minister of mines and steel development under the late former President Umar Yar’Adua and ex-high commissioner under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, is a grassroots politician from the Egba division of Ogun Central.

Findings show he is heavily banking on the political structure of his godfather, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, to realise his governorship ambition.

It was also gathered that Amosun has been lobbying President Bola Tinubu to secure the APC ticket for him.

Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, the chairman of Good Governance Advocates (GoGA), Ogun West Senatorial district, described Tunji-Isola as "the most prepared aspirant".

Ogungbayi told Legit.ng:

“Our pro-democracy group has resolved to support the most prepared personality for good governance in Ogun state, and the only personality that can continue from where Prince Dapo Abiodun CON will end his tenure in 2027. Our choice is the immediate past high commissioner to the United Kingdom, His Excellency, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola OFR.

"Ambassador Tunji-Isola has served Ogun state and Nigeria meritoriously, as executive chairman of Abeokuta North local government, secretary to the Ogun state government, minister of the federal republic of Nigeria, and a former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK)."

Ogun: Potential PDP candidates

3) Ladi Adebutu

In 1992, at the age of 30, Adebutu won his seat in the national assembly, where he represented the Remo federal constituency under the umbrella of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). He ran for senate under the United National Congress Party (UNCP) in 1998 and the national assembly in 2003, 2007, and 2011 as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adebutu was also the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP in Ogun state. He was unsuccessful in his bid.

4) Segun Showunmi

Showunmi is a governorship aspirant under the PDP in the 2023 poll.

He is a one-time spokesman of presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar.

Recognised for his articulate and passionate advocacy on political and social issues, it remains to be seen whether Showunmi is interested in the 2027 Ogun state gubernatorial election.

Stakeholder predicts Ogun election 2027

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, the lawmaker representing Ward 13 at the Abeokuta South local government area (LGA) of Ogun, gave a prediction of the state's political setting after Abiodun.

Victor said that the governor is likely to come from the Ogun West senatorial district, while the deputy governor would come from Ogun Central, and that the secretary to the state government (SSG) 'would be zoned' to Ogun East.

