A Nigerian man posted a video of the late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, speaking about his properties before his demise

In the now-viral video posted on Instagram, the late actor was seen eating garri and soup while speaking to someone

Social media users who came across the throwback post on the Instagram app did not hesitate to react to it

A clip featuring the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo discussing his assets prior to his death has circulated online.

The short video drew massive attention from viewers across social media platforms, especially fans of the late actor.

Man shares footage of Ekubo jokingly speaking about property distribution before death. Photo credit: @Prince Elvis, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Late Alexx Ekubo speaks about properties

The footage showed the actor in a reflective mood while having a meal, and his light-hearted comment concerning the distribution of his belongings became the focal point of the reactions that followed.

The video was shared on Instagram by the user @Prince Elvis who mourned the actor's unexpected demise.

In the clip, Ekubo was seen consuming garri with soup as he spoke with someone off camera.

During the conversation, he jokingly instructed that responsibility for all his properties should be passed to an individual identified as IK.

"You people should give all my properties to IK," he said.

Man releases light-hearted video of Alexx Ekubo discussing inheritance. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail old video of Alexx Ekubo

As the clip went viral, Nigerians left comments expressing surprise, emotion and speculation about the video.

Osa_spence said:

"Sometimes it’s seems like a joke but if you have worked in Hospice, taking care of people who have weeks or months to die, this wouldn’t surprise you, patients talk like this when their death is near. It’s a death sign but to the living it seems like a jokes."

Ikechukwu_amaole said:

"So him go leave him papa and mama and siblings, carry property give Iyke ogbonna, though they are best buddies but e no reach that level."

Laury.lulu said:

"Offcourse he was already dead in the spiritual world!! His body took long to exit!!! The moment he started to cover his face with shade that was hiding a lot of things from people!! I want to think it’s the reasons he was posting a lot of goodbye tweets !!! And his certain weight loss was only but a close revelation but ppl overlooked it and started to screw him on hips page!! The same same ppl are now typing RIP!! What’s wrong with human beings??"

Oluwany said:

"I didn’t care to watch, came here to remind us about vanity. I know we all know death is certain here on earth. However, there is a promise of forever enjoyment. If anyone told me there is perfect life after this world. Why would I not give it a shot? Worth thinking about Jesus? No waste time, u av nothing to loose."

House_of_god_ever commented:

"Best food. U are eru and stayed in Cameroon. Cameroon will miss u Alexx."

555k338 added:

"For am missing Alex, his death broke me."

See the post below:

Lady's private messages to Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram mourning the demise of the late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo.

She recalled the messages that she sent to the veteran actor before it was announced that he had died of cancer.

Source: Legit.ng