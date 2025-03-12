Moses Peter Oricha, Kogi State SDP chairman, has urged INEC and security agencies to ignore a planned congress by unrecognized individuals

The Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State, Moses Peter Oricha, has cautioned the public, security agencies, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disregard an alleged unauthorized congress being planned by certain individuals claiming party membership.

The controversy erupted barely 24 hours after former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, officially joined the party, fueling speculation about internal party struggles.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 11, Oricha accused a group of unidentified persons of attempting to conduct a state congress on March 12, 2025, without official approval.

He described the move as unlawful and an attempt to destabilize the party’s structure, Vanguard reported.

Oricha: Why unauthorized congress must not hold

“It has come to my attention that some unknown individuals, claiming to be SDP members, are planning to hold a congress in Kogi State on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

“This is not only ridiculous but illegal in a democratic setting. These people are not recognized within the party and are being sponsored to cause disruption," Oricha stated.

He further assured party members that he had taken necessary steps to alert relevant authorities, Leadership reported.

“I have formally notified INEC, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Kogi State Commissioner of Police about this illegal gathering. I urge them to disregard and prevent this unauthorized congress, which holds no legal standing,” he emphasized.

SDP leadership stands firm

Oricha reaffirmed that the legitimate SDP leadership in Kogi State was elected during a congress held on April 9, 2022, in line with the party’s constitution.

“Our party structure remains intact, and any attempt to hold a parallel congress is void. The next legitimate congress is scheduled for April 2026, according to our constitution,” he asserted.

He urged party supporters to ignore the planned gathering and warned against attempts to create division.

“These individuals are not genuine party members but rather tools in the hands of those trying to undermine our progress. We call on SDP loyalists to remain steadfast and not be misled by these distractions,” Oricha added.

Reno Omokri speaks on the death of SDP in 1993

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has shaded the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of 2027.

Omokri, who recently became President Bola Tinubu's policy campaigner, explained that no one should lose sleep about the defection of the former governor, adding that the SDP had died since the 1993 presidential election and would be buried in 2027.

