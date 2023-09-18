President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 18 aides to the office of the vice president

According to a statement from the office of the vice president, the appointments are to actualise the agenda of the federal government across all sector

Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed that the appointments included six special advisers and 12 senior special assistants

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Aso Rock, Abuja - Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 18 aides to his office to actualise the federal government agenda across all sections.

The vice president announced the development in a tweet on Monday, September 18, adding that the aides cut across special advisers and senior special assistants.

Full list of aides Tinubu approves for Shettima Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Shettima says the appointments comprise six special advisers and 12 senior special assistants. They would be working in the vice president's office and promoting the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu.

Below is the list of the appointees and their positions:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

S/N Names of Appointees Positions 1 Rukaiya El-Rufai Special Adviser (SAD) to the President on NEC & Climate Change 2 Tope Kolade Fasua Special Adviser (SAD) to the President on Economic Matters 3 Aliyu Modibbo Umar Special Adviser (SAD), General Duties 4 Hakeem Baba Ahmed Special Adviser (SAD) on Political Matters 5 Jumoke Oduwole Special Adviser (SAD) to the President on PEBEC & Investment 6 Sadiq Wanka Special Adviser (SAD) to the President on Power Infrastructure 7 Usman Mohammed Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration & Office Coordination 8 Kingsley Stanley Nkwocha Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications 9 Ishaq Ahmed Ningi Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Media & Emergency Management 10 Peju Adebajo Senior Special Assistant to the President, Investment & Privatisation 11 Mohammed Bulama Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political/Special Duties 12 Kingsley Uzoma Senior Special Assistant to the President, Agribusiness & Productivity Enhancement 13 Gimba Kakanda Senior Special Assistant to the President, Research & Analytics 14 Temitola Adekunle-Johnson Senior Special Assistant to the President, Job Creation & MSMEs 15 Nasir Yammama Senior Special Assistant to the President, Innovation 16 Zainab Yunusa Senior Special Assistant to the President on NEC 17 Mariam Temitope Senior Special Assistant to the President, Regional Development Programmes 18 Bashir Maidugu Deputy State House Counsel (Senior Special Assistant to the President)

Farmer-Herder clashes: President Tinubu meets Ganduje, security chiefs

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with a delegation led by the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The meeting, which was going on at the presidential villa, had in attendance the security chiefs of the country.

While there was yet a statement about the details of the meeting, a source privy to the development disclosed that the delegation was expected to present a document on resolving the farmer-herder clashes in the country.

Source: Legit.ng