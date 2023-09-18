Global site navigation

Politics

Full List: Tinubu Approves Appointment of 18 Aides in Shettima's Office

by  Bada Yusuf
  • President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 18 aides to the office of the vice president
  • According to a statement from the office of the vice president, the appointments are to actualise the agenda of the federal government across all sector
  • Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed that the appointments included six special advisers and 12 senior special assistants

Aso Rock, Abuja - Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 18 aides to his office to actualise the federal government agenda across all sections.

The vice president announced the development in a tweet on Monday, September 18, adding that the aides cut across special advisers and senior special assistants.

President Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima/Presidential Villa/APC/Renewed Hope
Full list of aides Tinubu approves for Shettima Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Twitter

Shettima says the appointments comprise six special advisers and 12 senior special assistants. They would be working in the vice president's office and promoting the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu.

Below is the list of the appointees and their positions:

S/NNames of AppointeesPositions
1Rukaiya El-RufaiSpecial Adviser (SAD) to the President on NEC & Climate Change
2Tope Kolade Fasua Special Adviser (SAD) to the President on Economic Matters
3Aliyu Modibbo UmarSpecial Adviser (SAD), General Duties
4Hakeem Baba AhmedSpecial Adviser (SAD) on Political Matters
5Jumoke OduwoleSpecial Adviser (SAD) to the President on PEBEC & Investment
6Sadiq WankaSpecial Adviser (SAD) to the President on Power Infrastructure
7Usman MohammedSenior Special Assistant to the President on Administration & Office Coordination
8Kingsley Stanley NkwochaSenior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications
9Ishaq Ahmed NingiSenior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Media & Emergency Management
10 Peju AdebajoSenior Special Assistant to the President, Investment & Privatisation
11Mohammed BulamaSenior Special Assistant to the President on Political/Special Duties
12Kingsley UzomaSenior Special Assistant to the President, Agribusiness & Productivity Enhancement
13Gimba KakandaSenior Special Assistant to the President, Research & Analytics
14Temitola Adekunle-JohnsonSenior Special Assistant to the President, Job Creation & MSMEs
15Nasir YammamaSenior Special Assistant to the President, Innovation
16Zainab YunusaSenior Special Assistant to the President on NEC
17Mariam TemitopeSenior Special Assistant to the President, Regional Development Programmes
18Bashir MaiduguDeputy State House Counsel (Senior Special Assistant to the President)

Farmer-Herder clashes: President Tinubu meets Ganduje, security chiefs

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with a delegation led by the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The meeting, which was going on at the presidential villa, had in attendance the security chiefs of the country.

While there was yet a statement about the details of the meeting, a source privy to the development disclosed that the delegation was expected to present a document on resolving the farmer-herder clashes in the country.

Source: Legit.ng

