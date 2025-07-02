The ADC coalition has announced the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre as the new venue for its platform unveiling after a last-minute hotel cancellation in Abuja

The original venue, Wells Carlton Hotel, withdrew hours before the event, citing an “internal compliance matter,” sparking criticism from opposition figures

The unveiling marks a major step in the coalition’s bid to unite opposition forces ahead of the 2027 elections, with key figures like Atiku Abubakar backing the movement

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition has announced a new venue for the official unveiling of its platform, following a last-minute cancellation by a hotel in Abuja.

The event, aimed at presenting the ADC as a unified political force ahead of the 2027 general elections, was originally scheduled to take place at the Wells Carlton Hotel and Apartments.

However, just hours before the unveiling, the hotel issued a cancellation notice, citing an “internal compliance matter” without providing further details.

The move sparked criticism from opposition figures, including media personality and politician Dele Momodu, who shared the notice publicly on Instagram.

Yar’Adua Centre to host coalition unveiling

In response to the setback, the coalition has rescheduled the unveiling to the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

The event is now slated to hold at 2:00 pm, according to a statement by the ADC’s Deputy National Secretary, Nkem Ukandu.

“Members of the National Working Committee, National Executive Committee, BOT, and other key stakeholders and members are expected to attend,” Ukandu said in the statement, adding that attendance will be self-sponsored.

Opposition eyes 2027 elections amid unity drive

The ADC unveiling marks a significant step in the coalition’s efforts to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

The coalition, reportedly backed by key opposition leaders including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and several former governors, is seeking to consolidate support across party lines.

Despite the cancellation drama, organisers insist that the unveiling will proceed as planned, signalling their resolve to advance a coordinated opposition agenda.

