Suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and FCT minister Nyesom Wike have confirmed that they are on good terms as they were spotted together in public

Wike was seen alongside Fubara and the suspended Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Martin Amaewhule, at a funeral service on Saturday

This was three days after President Tinubu took a major step to reconcile the three key figures who had been locked in a political crisis for nearly two years

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, suspended Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and State Assembly Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, were spotted at the funeral service for Wike’s uncle, Elder Temple Omezuruike Onuoha, Head of the Oro-Ekpoduta Clan, held in Rumuepirikom, Rivers state, on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

The trio were seen days after the reconciliation brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu reportedly brokers peace in Rivers

Tinubu was said to have brokered peace between the two political gladiators in the state. Subsequently, Wike and Fubara, after the meeting, said they have agreed to work together and told the people of the state that no more war.

After the meeting, reports emerged that the governor agreed that he would not be contesting for a second term in office during the meeting with the president.

Fubara steps out with Wike in style

But on Saturday, Lere Olayinka, Wike’s spokesperson, shared in an X post that Wike was in Port Harcourt for the burial of his uncle.

Wike's aide also shared a video of Governor Sim Fubara at the residence of the FCT Minister, in Port Harcourt today.

“Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, alongside the Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule at the burial of Wike’s Uncle in Rumuepirikom, Rivers State today,” Olayinka posted.

Nigerians react as Wike, Fubara steps out

Following the news, many took to the comment section on X and shared their opinions. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@Udoka62782315 tweeted:

"Okay, Rives state money connected successfully."

@jacobdumuje tweeted:

"Minister Wike has done very well."

@OlorogunErnest

"This is how it ought to be.

"In all of this, we must commend the loyalty and commitment of RT. Hon. Martin Amaewhule."

See the photos and video below;

